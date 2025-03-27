FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, TEAMS TRAVEL TO BULGARIA AND FACE A SURPRISE DOUBLE U-TURN, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16



Be One with the Hay  For the first time ever on THE AMAZING RACE, teams travel to Bulgaria where they face a surprise double U-Turn, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 16 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.