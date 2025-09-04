RACERS SKYDIVE OVER THE CITY OF DUBAI, AND ONE TEAM WILL WIN THE FAST FORWARD, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9



It Smells Like the Desert  Racers skydive over the city of Dubai, and one team will win the classic game piece the Fast Forward, allowing them to skip all remaining tasks and head straight to the Pit Stop, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 9 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.