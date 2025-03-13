« previous next »
Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!

Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« on: March 13, 2025, 10:05:12 PM »
LIVE sightings will go here!  :hearts:
 
If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!
 
If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email or PM one of the TAR Detectives or georgiapeach. Your confidentiality will be respected.
 
IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. PM a TAR Detective or georgiapeach, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!
Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler PM a TAR Detective or georgiapeach FIRST please.
 
 
If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM a TAR Detective or georgiapeach to ask before you post.

Thank you everyone!!  :hrt:
Re: Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
March 15, 2025, 09:11:25 PM
Re: Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
March 16, 2025, 12:41:48 PM
Flores, Guatemala?

Can't tell. The people are too blurry.

https://x.com/Veektor_/status/1901326514609603024
Re: Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
March 16, 2025, 01:10:35 PM
Could this be the American Version?? Just seems like a quick turn around if teams left Australia yesterday. Either way excited about Guatemala being visited by either franchise!!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
March 18, 2025, 01:07:20 PM
Pokhara, Nepal via Jason Herzberg.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
March 21, 2025, 08:00:19 AM
Pottery Square in Bharatpur. Pottery making Roadblock by the looks of it.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1Hp31nkZZx/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Quote
Wondering around the ancient city of Bharatpur in Kathmandu on our last day here. Weve barely heard an Australian accent since being here them what do we stumble across? The Australian Amazing Race 2025 in full swing including #brendanfevola25 #aesha_jean Stephen Curry and others. Crazy!! #amazingraceaustralia
Re: Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
March 21, 2025, 08:02:35 AM
Pit Stop. Nyatapola Temple in Bharatpur.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1AV45YCjpw/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Re: Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
March 21, 2025, 10:26:50 AM
Re: Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Yesterday at 10:07:17 PM
Call me crazy, but Beau might have posted a photo of him in Uzbekistan. Specially Samarkand.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 9 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Today at 07:28:56 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 10:07:17 PM
Call me crazy, but Beau might have posted a photo of him in Uzbekistan. Specially Samarkand.

Finally found the fountain. It's outside of the Grand Hotel Sogdiana in Samarkand. Let's have some fun on the Silk Road.

