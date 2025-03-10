HOST PHIL KEOGHAN SHOCKS THE TEAMS WHEN HE ANNOUNCES A SURPRISE DOUBLE U-TURN, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2



Its Not Personal, Its Business  Host Phil Keoghan shocks the teams when he announces a surprise double U-Turn where teams must cast their vote live, and the two teams with the most votes are required to complete both detours, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 2 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.