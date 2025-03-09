Thankfully, Deutsche Bahn and České dráhy still show schedules from back in Mar 2025, so we could try and retrace the schedules. There seems to have been a lot more chaos we weren't shown!



The original itineraries were:



Jag/Jas, Tucker/Eric, Izzy/Paige, Kristine/Rubina, Natalie/Stephanie, Jack/Chelsie, Hannah/Simone, Joseph/Adam

IC 149 from Amsterdam to Berlin Gesundbrunnen, 14:00-19:48

IC 2275 from Berlin Gesundbrunnen to Dresden, 20:24-22:27

EC 459 from Dresden to Prague, 07:08-09:23



Kyland/Taylor

ICE 127 from Amsterdam to Frankfurt, 14:38-18:31

Train from Frankfurt to Frankfurt Süd, ~10min

EC 459 from Frankfurt Süd to Prague, 00:27-09:23



Angela/Lexi, Kat/Alex

ICE 129 from Amsterdam to Frankfurt, 16:38-20:31 (speculated)

Train from Frankfurt to Frankfurt Süd, ~10min

EC 459 from Frankfurt Süd to Prague, 00:27-09:23



Megan/Matt

NJ 40421 from Amsterdam to Regensburg, 19:00-05:07

RE 25 / EX 365 from Regensburg to Prague, 06:17-10:22



The top seven teams get off early in Berlin-Spandau, scheduled to arrive at 19:29. From there, they split into two packs:



Joseph/Adam, Jag/Jas, Natalie/Stephanie

These teams look like they take a very convoluted journey with local trains, which might be what prompted Joseph/Adam to be hesitant travelling alone:

IC 149 from Amsterdam to Berlin-Spandau, 14:00-19:29

ICE 1607 from Berlin-Spandau to Leipzig, 20:12-21:42 (they board from Berlin-Spandau at 20:35)

Train from Leipzig to Dresden, ~1h45

S1 from Dresden to Bad Schandau, ~45min

RB U28 from Bad Schandau to Děčín, 05:48-06:16

R 675 from Děčín to Prague, 06:25-08:12 (actual arrival 08:50, based on platform clock)



Tucker/Eric, Izzy/Paige, Kristine/Rubina, Jack/Chelsie, Hannah/Simone

These teams sacrificed a comfortable night's sleep in Dresden for a much shorter 4h layover in Leipzig:

IC 149 from Amsterdam to Berlin-Spandau, 14:00-19:29

RB 21 from Berlin-Spandau to Berlin Gesundbrunnen, 20:29-20:40

IC 495 from Berlin Gesundbrunnen to Leipzig, 22:09-23:55

RE 50 from Leipzig to Dresden, 04:00-05:43

EC 459 from Dresden to Prague, 07:08-09:23

Although we hear the voiceover mentioning EC 459, we see them instead boarding EC 171 from Dresden, so there may have been another mishap, pushing them onto:

EC 171 from Dresden to Prague, 09:10-11:27 (actual arrival just before 11:12, based on platform clock)



Kyland/Taylor, Angela/Lexi, Kat/Alex

After meeting in Frankfurt and losing their train at Frankfurt Süd, the middle pack backtrack to Frankfurt Hauptbahnhof. I couldn't find any connections that could get them onto Megan/Matt's 06:17 train from Regensburg (more on that later), so I think they actually took:

S6 from Frankfurt Süd to Frankfurt, ~10min

ICE 619 from Frankfurt to Munich, 01:53-06:23 (speculated)

RE 25 / EX 353 from Munich (passing through Regensburg) to Prague, 06:44-12:22



And guess what? We see these three teams meet Megan/Matt on EC 353 from Regensburg to Prague, and not the earlier EX 365 that Megan/Matt were originally booked on. This means that Megan/Matt must have also got Deutsche Bahned, forcing them onto:

RE 25 / EX 353 from Regensburg to Prague, 08:17-12:22 (actual arrival just before 13:38, based on platform clock)



With all that shake-up, what originally had all teams arriving at 09:23 and Megan/Matt trailing and arriving at 10:22 ended up being:

Joseph/Adam, Jag/Jas, and Natalie/Stephanie arriving at 08:50

Tucker/Eric, Izzy/Paige, Kristine/Rubina, Jack/Chelsie, and Hannah/Simone arriving at ~11:10, ~2h20 behind leaders

Kyland/Taylor, Angela/Lexi, Kat/Alex, and Megan/Matt arriving at ~13:35, ~4h40 behind leaders



This matches up with the departure times in Leg 3, with:

Joseph/Adam, Jag/Jas, and Natalie/Stephanie leaving at 05:14-05:46

Tucker/Eric, Izzy/Paige, Kristine/Rubina, Jack/Chelsie, and Hannah/Simone leaving at 07:46-08:43, ~2h30 behind leaders

Kyland/Taylor, Kat/Alex, and Megan/Matt leaving at 10:33-11:36, ~5h15 behind leaders



Side thought: How come they're travelling on first class trains?



Also, don't trust the editors: