« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 38 Transportation  (Read 1389 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2198
TAR 38 Transportation
« on: March 09, 2025, 01:05:26 PM »
For all transportation related information.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2198
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #1 on: March 09, 2025, 01:05:40 PM »
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:21 AM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2198
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #2 on: March 16, 2025, 03:35:26 PM »
Updated with morning flight to Detroit.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2198
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #3 on: March 23, 2025, 02:12:41 PM »
Updated with speculated train to Budapest.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2198
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #4 on: April 09, 2025, 12:28:53 AM »
Updated

Quote from: mshortle1996 on April 08, 2025, 11:37:47 PM
I was looking at TAR Discord and apparently teams took a charter flight from Budapest to Dubrovnik https://www.flightaware.com/live/flight/KLJ2909/history/20250324/1002Z/LHBP/LDDU
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2369
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #5 on: October 03, 2025, 07:05:32 PM »
I really want to know which train combos the teams took in the last episode.
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2581
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #6 on: October 12, 2025, 11:33:28 AM »
Thankfully, Deutsche Bahn and České dráhy still show schedules from back in Mar 2025, so we could try and retrace the schedules. There seems to have been a lot more chaos we weren't shown!

The original itineraries were:

Jag/Jas, Tucker/Eric, Izzy/Paige, Kristine/Rubina, Natalie/Stephanie, Jack/Chelsie, Hannah/Simone, Joseph/Adam
IC 149 from Amsterdam to Berlin Gesundbrunnen, 14:00-19:48
IC 2275 from Berlin Gesundbrunnen to Dresden, 20:24-22:27
EC 459 from Dresden to Prague, 07:08-09:23

Kyland/Taylor
ICE 127 from Amsterdam to Frankfurt, 14:38-18:31
Train from Frankfurt to Frankfurt Süd, ~10min
EC 459 from Frankfurt Süd to Prague, 00:27-09:23

Angela/Lexi, Kat/Alex
ICE 129 from Amsterdam to Frankfurt, 16:38-20:31 (speculated)
Train from Frankfurt to Frankfurt Süd, ~10min
EC 459 from Frankfurt Süd to Prague, 00:27-09:23

Megan/Matt
NJ 40421 from Amsterdam to Regensburg, 19:00-05:07
RE 25 / EX 365 from Regensburg to Prague, 06:17-10:22

The top seven teams get off early in Berlin-Spandau, scheduled to arrive at 19:29. From there, they split into two packs:

Joseph/Adam, Jag/Jas, Natalie/Stephanie
These teams look like they take a very convoluted journey with local trains, which might be what prompted Joseph/Adam to be hesitant travelling alone:
IC 149 from Amsterdam to Berlin-Spandau, 14:00-19:29
ICE 1607 from Berlin-Spandau to Leipzig, 20:12-21:42 (they board from Berlin-Spandau at 20:35)
Train from Leipzig to Dresden, ~1h45
S1 from Dresden to Bad Schandau, ~45min
RB U28 from Bad Schandau to Děčín, 05:48-06:16
R 675 from Děčín to Prague, 06:25-08:12 (actual arrival 08:50, based on platform clock)

Tucker/Eric, Izzy/Paige, Kristine/Rubina, Jack/Chelsie, Hannah/Simone
These teams sacrificed a comfortable night's sleep in Dresden for a much shorter 4h layover in Leipzig:
IC 149 from Amsterdam to Berlin-Spandau, 14:00-19:29
RB 21 from Berlin-Spandau to Berlin Gesundbrunnen, 20:29-20:40
IC 495 from Berlin Gesundbrunnen to Leipzig, 22:09-23:55
RE 50 from Leipzig to Dresden, 04:00-05:43
EC 459 from Dresden to Prague, 07:08-09:23
Although we hear the voiceover mentioning EC 459, we see them instead boarding EC 171 from Dresden, so there may have been another mishap, pushing them onto:
EC 171 from Dresden to Prague, 09:10-11:27 (actual arrival just before 11:12, based on platform clock)

Kyland/Taylor, Angela/Lexi, Kat/Alex
After meeting in Frankfurt and losing their train at Frankfurt Süd, the middle pack backtrack to Frankfurt Hauptbahnhof. I couldn't find any connections that could get them onto Megan/Matt's 06:17 train from Regensburg (more on that later), so I think they actually took:
S6 from Frankfurt Süd to Frankfurt, ~10min
ICE 619 from Frankfurt to Munich, 01:53-06:23 (speculated)
RE 25 / EX 353 from Munich (passing through Regensburg) to Prague, 06:44-12:22

And guess what? We see these three teams meet Megan/Matt on EC 353 from Regensburg to Prague, and not the earlier EX 365 that Megan/Matt were originally booked on. This means that Megan/Matt must have also got Deutsche Bahned, forcing them onto:
RE 25 / EX 353 from Regensburg to Prague, 08:17-12:22 (actual arrival just before 13:38, based on platform clock)

With all that shake-up, what originally had all teams arriving at 09:23 and Megan/Matt trailing and arriving at 10:22 ended up being:
Joseph/Adam, Jag/Jas, and Natalie/Stephanie arriving at 08:50
Tucker/Eric, Izzy/Paige, Kristine/Rubina, Jack/Chelsie, and Hannah/Simone arriving at ~11:10, ~2h20 behind leaders
Kyland/Taylor, Angela/Lexi, Kat/Alex, and Megan/Matt arriving at ~13:35, ~4h40 behind leaders

This matches up with the departure times in Leg 3, with:
Joseph/Adam, Jag/Jas, and Natalie/Stephanie leaving at 05:14-05:46
Tucker/Eric, Izzy/Paige, Kristine/Rubina, Jack/Chelsie, and Hannah/Simone leaving at 07:46-08:43, ~2h30 behind leaders
Kyland/Taylor, Kat/Alex, and Megan/Matt leaving at 10:33-11:36, ~5h15 behind leaders

Side thought: How come they're travelling on first class trains?

Also, don't trust the editors:
« Last Edit: October 12, 2025, 11:09:51 PM by Neobie »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2198
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #7 on: October 12, 2025, 01:16:23 PM »
Quote from: Neobie on October 12, 2025, 11:33:28 AM
Thankfully, Deutsche Bahn and České dráhy still show schedules from back in Mar 2025, so we could try and retrace the schedules. There seems to have been a lot more chaos we weren't shown!

 :faint:
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2369
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #8 on: October 12, 2025, 08:25:53 PM »
Quote from: Neobie on October 12, 2025, 11:33:28 AM
Side thought: How come they're travelling on first class trains?

Also, don't trust the editors:

Thanks Neobie for the insight. As a TAR fan from the same era, you should know that the rule on first class travel only apply to planes except when given to teams on the final leg.
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2581
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #9 on: October 12, 2025, 10:51:44 PM »
First class tickets do cost more though, so I'm surprised teams would be alright with blowing their budget on those. (Unless second class tickets are sold out?)
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2581
Re: TAR 38 Transportation
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:27:22 AM »
The two sets of trains in Leg 4:

RJ 375 from Prague to Vienna, 1842-2249
REX 6 from Vienna to Sopron, 2323-0037+1
R 9919 from Sopron to Györ, 0345-0459
R 4989 from Györ to Budapest-Déli 0536-0728

IC 577 from Prague to Budapest-Nyugati, 2201-0829+1
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 