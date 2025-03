CASTAWAYS MUST FLY BLIND DURING THE IMMUNITY CHALLENGE, LEAVING ONE TRIBE WITH TRIBAL COUNCIL IN THEIR SIGHTS, ON “SURVIVOR,” WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

“Committing to the Bit” – Castaways must fly blind during the immunity challenge, leaving one tribe with tribal council in their sights. The rising tensions within the losing tribe culminate in a historic tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 12 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.