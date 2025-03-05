« previous next »
TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: March 05, 2025, 09:40:38 PM »
Jon & Ana are not approved with not enough option. Lauren & Jackye are relieved they get the automatic Sing Detour.

Carson & Jack arrive at the Pit Stop! They are TEAM NUMBER ONE! They have $3,000 reward money right off the gate.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: March 05, 2025, 09:41:15 PM »
Brett & Mark are TEAM NUMBER TWO. Mark & Larry are going for it in the lion dance and fail. Courtney & Jasmin's time to shine.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: March 05, 2025, 09:42:49 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on March 05, 2025, 09:40:38 PM
Jon & Ana are not approved with not enough option. Lauren & Jackye are relieved they get the automatic Sing Detour.

Carson & Jack arrive at the Pit Stop! They are TEAM NUMBER ONE! They have $3,000 reward money right off the gate.

The Double mats are weird.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: March 05, 2025, 09:44:06 PM »
Courtney & Jasmin PASS! Oh, it's not good for the motorcyclists. Courtney & Jasmin are off with Mark & Larry quickly getting out asap following right behind.

Jon & Ana trying to sing again and finally have the action part checked off. They receive their clue.

Courtney & Jasmin vs. Mark & Larry calling for a taxi. C&J are at an intersection with Nick & Mike struggling to find a taxi. All three teams stressed.

Ernest & Bridget are TEAM NUMBER THREE!

Nick & Mike are experiencing muscle fatigue while Courtney & Jasmin call for a taxi successfully. Mark & Larry hitchhike a taxi.

Bernie & Carri are TEAM NUMBER FOUR! Alyssa & Josiah are TEAN NUMBER FIVE, but are 1st in the Sing Detour and win $3,000 also!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: March 05, 2025, 09:44:52 PM »
Nick & Mike vs. Court & Jasmin vs. Mark & Larry looking for the Pit Stop in a close foot race up the steps of the park. Foot race!

Commercials. Phil asking for casting applicants.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: March 05, 2025, 09:46:40 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on March 05, 2025, 09:44:06 PM

Bernie & Carri are TEAM NUMBER FOUR! Alyssa & Josiah are TEAN NUMBER FIVE, but are 1st in the Sing Detour and win $3,000 also!

Wonder if that impact departure times/order for leg 2 in any weird way.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: March 05, 2025, 09:51:13 PM »
Well, the old guy team was destined to get bounced early. May as well get it out of the way first, i guess. The crazy part is, in a normal leg, they were actually 8th out of 14 lmao.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #57 on: March 05, 2025, 09:51:39 PM »
We come back to the final rush for the lion dancers. Nick & Mike arrive with Courtney & Jasmin arriving on the mat in SIXTH and SEVENTH.  Meanwhile, Mark & Larry are the last to arrive at the lion dance and have been eliminated. Larry begins crying and feel they are closer because of experiencing this race together despite being one leg.

Back to the Sing Detour, everyone looks like they are struggling bad.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #58 on: March 05, 2025, 09:52:40 PM »
Quote from: Jro on March 05, 2025, 09:51:13 PM
Well, the old guy team was destined to get bounced early. May as well get it out of the way first, i guess. The crazy part is, in a normal leg, they were actually 8th out of 14 lmao.

If this was a normal detour, they would've made it.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #59 on: March 05, 2025, 09:53:21 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on March 05, 2025, 09:52:40 PM
Quote from: Jro on March 05, 2025, 09:51:13 PM
Well, the old guy team was destined to get bounced early. May as well get it out of the way first, i guess. The crazy part is, in a normal leg, they were actually 8th out of 14 lmao.

If this was a normal detour, they would've made it.

True. Granted, i feel like more teams wouldve picked dance if they didn't force 7 and 7
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #60 on: March 05, 2025, 09:55:54 PM »
Jeff 2x want to try their skills on stage. It passes. They are off with their clue!

"Stay stiff, no bouncing." - should-be title quote. Han & Holden pass as well as Scott & Lori right behind. Melinda & Erika also pass and are off.

Jackye & Lauren finally arrive at the opera house while Erika asking for directions. "Mom, do not even!" - Erika

Han & Holden get into a taxi while Melinda believes they are screwed. Erika says this is TAR and they should not feel that way.

Jon & Ana are TEAM NUMBER EIGHT/2nd from the sing option.

Melinda & Erika are a'running.

Scott & Lori and Pops & Jeff are TEAM NUMBER NINE and TEN/3rd and 4th from the singing. Han & Holden come up from behind to grab TEAM NUMBER ELEVEN/5th. Melinda & Erika find the art park Pit Stop finally and are TWELFTH/6th. Erika says this is unreal and how they survived the Fork!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #61 on: March 05, 2025, 09:57:43 PM »
Jackye & Lauren perform and are off to see Phil. They reveal their backstory with their mother with Parkinson's. Unfortunately, they are the last team to arrive and have been eliminated from the race. They feel honored to have done the race. "I want my tombstone to read I was on The Amazing Race season 37".

End credits. Stay tuned for scenes from our next episode.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #62 on: March 05, 2025, 09:59:53 PM »
Wait... did I get the placements right? I'm so confused... :idgit

Anyways... Next week on TAR:

Show content
INTERSECTION! Someone's not getting paired up immediately. How will this play out? Oh, interesting.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #63 on: March 05, 2025, 10:03:17 PM »
Quote from: Jro on March 05, 2025, 09:51:13 PM
Well, the old guy team was destined to get bounced early. May as well get it out of the way first, i guess. The crazy part is, in a normal leg, they were actually 8th out of 14 lmao.

if this was a normal detour, then our last two F/F teams would've been eliminated instead of Mark & Larry.  :'(
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #64 on: March 05, 2025, 10:03:56 PM »
I guess I did that to myself with the placement misguidance. :funny:  :-[ Besides that, what a premiere! Now it's time for your opinions and your voice to be heard! Feel free to comment, critique, discuss, and dissect what you liked about this episode, what you felt was off, anything in between. The floor is yours. Good night everyone!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #65 on: March 05, 2025, 10:07:32 PM »
Both teams lost to old age and bad legs. You'd think that teams would make sure their legs were in shape before applying. 
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #66 on: March 05, 2025, 11:20:22 PM »
Quote from: ghmorello on March 05, 2025, 10:07:32 PM
Both teams lost to old age and bad legs. You'd think that teams would make sure their legs were in shape before applying.

Feels like a casting issue. I totally support the casting of older teams. Age diversity is cool, and it's awesome when they make it far. It's just, if a team isn't able to run a somewhat competitive race, it feels like a waste of a casting spot. To Mark and Larry's credit, they barely got eliminated and perhaps wouldnt have if not for the fork in the road (flop twist in my opinion, I didn't find it interesting at all). But I mean, Jackeye and Lauren, I just felt like they never had a chance. Age stuff aside, just feels like there are teams like this every season that are easy outs early.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #67 on: March 05, 2025, 11:26:05 PM »
Solid start to the race!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #68 on: March 05, 2025, 11:28:01 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on March 05, 2025, 11:26:05 PM
Solid start to the race!
My complaints aside, i do agree with this lol. While I think fork in the road was a flop twist, it was nice to have TAR back and to be fully done with the covid restriction seasons. Whew.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #69 on: March 05, 2025, 11:33:16 PM »
it was a pretty good premiere. not too spectacular, but it has many moments that i could enjoy.

The fact that the racers had to climb 100+stairs to the top of buddha statue only to find out that they have to travel by ferry to another destination is super neat. season 30 onwards would have been them to go to the destination and then do the task right after, so this feels another classic tar stuff which always appreciated

speaking the ferry, im glad that they have to travels to destinations by ferry twice in this leg. hong kong leg is not an hong kong leg without ferries, and im glad that they force the racers to embrace the iconic ferry ride twice there.

also i do like the tasks that are much more traditional compared to other HK legs. The RB is nice, but i thought being in the rain made the task much more difficult than it looked. The sing FITR was brutal for a first leg's task so its a good sign, the dancer task was much easier but i am glad they finally touched the dragon dance after a while.

Speaking of FITR, i thought it was a fine mechanic, forcing them to think the strategy: whether you want the easier task but much more competition or harder task but less signin spot and a assumption that they are on a level ground. Both tasks still have a consequence to be at risk on an elimination, vanishing the imbalance/unequal tasks they chose. however, so far its much more of a upper-staking detour (TAR 26 Monaco Detour came to my mind) instead of being own, which kind of shame. adding a task before or after the FITR task would have been enough to fulfill the premise of the twist of "separating the race on either own".

Overall, an enjoyable chaotic HK leg as usual, and im looking forward to see the rest of the season

Score: 8/10
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 01:28:09 PM »
I'm a little sour as my pre season favourite team was eliminated - Mark & Larry.  >:(  I knew they weren't long for the race, but didn't expect them out in the first episode. It's more painful that they were so close to staying in, and in any other season they'd would've survived.

Asides from that though, I thought this was a great first leg. Loved the ferry drama and the RB actually seemed quite difficult. Plus the added difficulty of the rain was a nice addition.

As others have said though, the FITR twist was basically a detour with an elimination after, and it definitely wasn't as exciting as I'd hoped. Even having one more Route Info task after the dance or sing would've been good. Oh well. Hopefully the intersection comes through for us next week!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 07:16:25 PM »
Even without the excitement of TAR returning after a year, this was a good premiere. They really threw teams into the deep end with dealing with language barriers, public transportation, and (though not planned) the rain. I get the criticism that the Fork became a retooled Detour, but my main fear going into this episode was that the twist was too difficult to follow along. If the Fork does come back, I could see them upping the tasks to two now that fans have some idea about it. Also loved how strict both judges were. Jackye & Lauren never seemed long for TAR, but it was sad to see Mark & Larry lose a foot race that close.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 09:16:07 PM »
As always, it's great to see TAR back on our screens for another season.

The Detour demonstrated that it's beneficial to have performing arts experience prior to coming on the Race. Even if the task is not the art you specialize in, having performed in front of an audience or judges before can be a big help.

I wonder if the lion dancing was originally supposed to be outside, but was moved inside due to the rain.

Have there been two mats traveling along the Race routes this whole time? :P

Kinda weird to see one team eliminated and then have 6 other teams check in, but that's the nature of the Fork in the Road twist.

Thank you for the updates, Rachel!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 3/5/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:29:08 PM »
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:29:08 PM »
What I will start off by saying is that I do really feel TAR is having a "renaissance". The casting is very good with much more diverse teams instead of a bunch of a young teams, just like it used to be. I love that we're back to having multiple flights, and if it's anything like TAR 35, hopefully teams booking their own. I also like that there's space/ARIs between the detour/roadblocks again, which the newer seasons have lacked. I hope this season lives up to TAR 35 in the new standard it has created because I see signs that it will.

That being said, however, my thought is that this premiere was a bit lackluster. I think it had great potential but didn't live up to it.

Think the start could've used a good starting line task.

The roadblock I think was kind of boring. I think they should've incorporated more of the cultural relevance of the buns into it instead of them just climbing a structure for a clue. Maybe something like they must climb and pick buns until they find one with a clue inside? Idk, but it seems like wasted potential for a cool task.

Hated the ferries just nullifying everything before it. So stupid.

The tasks in the Fork were OK. The singing one seemed difficult and a good task. The dance one seemed way easier, but I don't know if this was intentional for the Fork. I think I would've like to see at least one more task in each of the Fork in the Roads instead of it basically just being a lopsided detour that split the cast into two for the pit stop. I believe adding a unique ARI on each of the forks would've actually made it a really cool new concept for TAR. It'll be interesting though to see how they stagger starts - will it be in order they came in, or in placement order? I guess we'll see next week.

Final thought (more of a P.S.): I'm still waiting for a Switchback of the TAR 17 Hong Kong task where they had to eat food until they found the fake one. I do hope we see it back one day.
