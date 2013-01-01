1. How hype are you for this upcoming season?Is off the charts an acceptable answer?
2. Out of the new teams, which one(s) do you like the most?Tough question! Based on first impressions, Nick & Mike, but I'm sure this answer shall change once we get to see the full episodes!
3. The least?Another tough one - based on first impressions, Ernest & Bridget bore me to tears, but once again, I'm sure this will change once we see the episodes
4. Who is the early favorite to win the race?Tough to choose! I always say the M/M teams, so I think either Brett & Mark, Carson & Jack or Nick & Mike will #FlyTheW
5. What's your thoughts on the new twists including the new Fork In The Road (FITK)?This is very interesting. I'm excited to see some of the old school twists come back into the Race and I do think the FITK will be interesting, but I hope we don't see it every season...
6. Who wins Leg 1?A complete guess, but I'm going to go with Carson & Jack
7. Who gets Philiminated in the first FITK route?Either Mark & Larry or Scott & Lori
8. Who gets Philiminated in the other FITK route?Either Mark & Larry or Scott & Lori
9. Who says the title quote and why?I think it's going to be our host with the most, Phil Keoghan!
10. Have you ever faced a situation where the stakes were doubled?No. I live a pretty boring life!
11. Have you ever faced a metaphorical fork in the road?Does going to uni or deciding to go and find a job instead count?