The Amazing Race - Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations (Sneak Peek 1)



Host Phil Keoghan sends 14 teams, the largest cast ever, on the journey of a lifetime, on the 37th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 5 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.At the first destination, Hong Kong, teams encounter their first surprise twist of the season when they confront the inaugural Fork in the Road, forcing them to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ERODlQAW-VM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ERODlQAW-VM</a>



The Amazing Race - Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations (Sneak Peek 2)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kTTknJ6WyMU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kTTknJ6WyMU</a>