TAR37: Ep 1: "Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations" (3/5/2025)

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26770
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR37: Ep 1: "Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations" (3/5/2025)
« on: February 06, 2025, 11:55:35 AM »
THE LARGEST CAST EVER EMBARKS ON THE JOURNEY OF A LIFETIME AND ENCOUNTERS A NEW TWIST IN HONG KONG, ON THE 37TH SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5



Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations  Host Phil Keoghan sends 14 teams, the largest cast ever, on the journey of a lifetime, on the 37th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 5 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.At the first destination, Hong Kong, teams encounter their first surprise twist of the season when they confront the inaugural Fork in the Road, forcing them to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.
Offline Hooky

  • The Oracle of AR
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3374
  • "For old time's sake..."
Re: TAR37: Ep 1: "Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations" (3/5/2025)
« Reply #1 on: February 13, 2025, 07:46:40 PM »
Excited to watch it! Looks like this will be a good season.

I hear there are some twists involved, which should be fun. The return of the Fast Forward is particularly exciting. :conf:
"Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive." - C.S. Lewis

Re: TAR37: Ep 1: "Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations" (3/5/2025)
« Reply #2 on: February 19, 2025, 08:17:43 AM »
PRESS PICTURES















Re: TAR37: Ep 1: "Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations" (3/5/2025)
« Reply #3 on: February 19, 2025, 08:22:21 AM »














Re: TAR37: Ep 1: "Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations" (3/5/2025)
« Reply #4 on: February 19, 2025, 08:24:38 AM »












Re: TAR37: Ep 1: "Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations" (3/5/2025)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:01:33 PM »
The Amazing Race - Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations (Sneak Peek 1)

Host Phil Keoghan sends 14 teams, the largest cast ever, on the journey of a lifetime, on the 37th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 5 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.At the first destination, Hong Kong, teams encounter their first surprise twist of the season when they confront the inaugural Fork in the Road, forcing them to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ERODlQAW-VM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ERODlQAW-VM</a>

The Amazing Race - Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kTTknJ6WyMU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kTTknJ6WyMU</a>
