SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy® Award-winning series premieres its 48th edition with a two-hour episode, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The trailblazing reality series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, March 5 at 8:00 PM, returns with a bold new group of competitors, inspired gameplay and momentous tribal councils. The show, which is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs), is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.



Nearly 25 years since it first premiered, SURVIVOR continues to be the ultimate test of stamina and will as a fresh group of castaways begins the adventure of a lifetime when they’re stranded on the picturesque islands of Fiji. This latest group of players must form a new society and nimbly adapt to their surroundings while contending with unforeseen obstacles and navigating an increasingly complex social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a season to remember from the moment they step on the beach. Even the strongest competitors will be tested and forced to dig deep mentally and physically to ensure their torch stays lit.



The players competing on the 48th season are diverse competitors armed with fresh perspectives and a fervent passion for the game, with the same ultimate goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.