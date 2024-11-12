DOUBLE THE IMMUNITY CHALLENGES AND DOUBLE THE TRIBAL COUNCILS IN PART ONE OF A TWO-PART SEASON FINALE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
Bob and Weave Its double the immunity challenges and double the tribal councils in part one of the two-part season 47 finale. Castaways must do damage control after Operation Italys success. Then, one castaway tries spying to get some key information to further their game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.