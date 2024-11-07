« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S47: Ep 10: "Loyal to the Soil" (11/20/2024)  (Read 209 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Global Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26607
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S47: Ep 10: "Loyal to the Soil" (11/20/2024)
« on: November 07, 2024, 01:45:56 PM »
CASTAWAYS ATTEMPT A SHOCKING NEGOTIATION FOR RICE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

Loyal to the Soil  In a SURVIVOR first, castaways attempt a shocking negotiation for rice. Then, teams must have their head in the game during a tough reward challenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
« Last Edit: November 14, 2024, 02:43:26 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Global Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26607
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S47: Ep 10: "Loyal to the Soil" (11/20/2024)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 AM »
Survivor - Loyal to the Soil (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dw5lCYLS71g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dw5lCYLS71g</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 