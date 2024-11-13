« on: Today at 01:18:54 PM »
CASTAWAYS MUST CHOOSE WISELY AS THEY SPLIT THEMSELVES INTO PAIRS AT A CRUCIAL MULTI-STAGED IMMUNITY CHALLENGE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13Nightmare Fuel Castaways must choose wisely as they split themselves into pairs at a crucial multi-staged immunity challenge. The deck is stacked against castaways when they embark on a journey that can drastically affect their game. Then, different names are tossed out at camp as paranoia ensues, leading to another crazy tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
