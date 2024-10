THE GAME IS ABOUT TO CHANGE WHEN CASTAWAYS DROP THEIR BUFFS AND COME TOGETHER ON THE SAME BEACH, ON “SURVIVOR,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23

“Feel the FOMO” – The game is about to change when castaways drop their buffs and come together on the same beach. Castaways must find a hidden advantage to earn a huge lead in the challenge. Then, individual immunity is up for grabs for the first time this season, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 23 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.