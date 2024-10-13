« previous next »
Author Topic: The ELIMINATION TABLE  (Read 684 times)

The ELIMINATION TABLE
« on: October 13, 2024, 04:41:43 AM »
So a while ago, myself and a few other users brought up the idea of sorting Race eliminations into different categories and listing them all out, so that you could see what has led to the most eliminations. This was dismissed as being too much work.

It's never too much work for GB.

So I present to you the ELIMINATION TABLE, categorizing every elimination across the full history of The Amazing Race!!

So this is version 1.0 of the table, which was made entirely by me. I did my absolute best to rely on memory as much as I could, and double checked my notes and some wiki pages, so everything there is accurate as best as I can remember. But obviously I'm just one guy and my memory's not perfect, so now it's your turn to help.

The Elimination Table document is open for editing. Instead of filling up this thread with a thousand suggestions that are hard to keep track of, simply open the document and insert a comment next to one of the teams. Please suggest which type it should be changed to and explain your reasoning as best you can. I'll check the comments every so often and update the table accordingly.

Keep in mind that the purpose of this table is to categorically assign ONE type of elimination to each team. Obviously a lot of factors can go into an elimination and it may be a combination of multiple reasons that cause the elimination of the team. However, for this table, we're only listing the main, or most prevalent reason that contributed to their elimination. The "issue" which, if it did not occur, they likely would have survived.

Re: The ELIMINATION TABLE
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:30:54 AM »
Incredible! I've wondered how many times a team lost because of a true foot race and this puts it into a nice visual. I would say the only category I would eliminate is "age" since it feels misleading to say their age was the reason they got eliminated. From what I remember, Don & Mary Jean were more "slow" and were "lost" in finding that chain sculpture in Berlin. Jody & Shannon still had ground ahead of Louie & Michael when they arrived at the farm Roadblock and the cow really did stamp Jody in the head to make her start over behind the detectives (lol), so I would say it was more "luck" akin to Ari & Staella getting the bad donkey since it was the animal's doing. Chris & Mary feels more of an "exhaust" since Chris was on the verge of yacking along the promenade. I'll let that decision marinate.

(Hypothetically, if there was an overlooked task that involved something like gambling in Greece and the racer was 22 and legally can't, then I would say age was the reason, but that would go under "other".)
