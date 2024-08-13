« previous next »
Author Topic: Dancing with the Stars 33  (Read 2621 times)

Dancing with the Stars 33
Season Premiere

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 on ABC
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Dancing With the Stars Is Back in the Ballroom With an All-New Celebrity Cast

Danny Amendola, Anna Delvey, Joey Graziadei, Dwight Howard, Chandler Kinney,
Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Phaedra Parks, Eric Roberts, Tori Spelling, Jenn Tran and
Reginald VelJohnson Join Previously Announced Celebrity Stephen Nedoroscik

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars Premieres Live
Tuesday, Sept. 17, on ABC and Disney+, and Is Available Next Day on Hulu


This seasons celebrities and professional dancers are as follows (in alphabetical order):


    Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola with partner Witney Carson
    Notorious ankle bracelet fashionista Anna Delvey with partner Ezra Sosa
    From The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei with partner Jenna Johnson
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard with partner Daniella Karagach
    TV star Chandler Kinney with partner Brandon Armstrong
    Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher with partner Alan Bersten
    Model and cover girl Brooks Nader with partner Gleb Savchenko
    Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik with partner Rylee Arnold
    Reality royalty Phaedra Parks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
    Movie star Eric Roberts with partner Britt Stewart
    TV icon Tori Spelling with partner Pasha Pashkov
    From The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran with partner Sasha Farber
    Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson with partner Emma Slater

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

DANNY AMENDOLA  Danny Amendola is a former NFL wide receiver who played 13 seasons and is a two-time Super Bowl Champion as a member of the New England Patriots. Amendola was recently inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Hall of Fame in 2024. His professional football career in the NFL began when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. After one year on the practice squad with Dallas and Philadelphia, he got elevated to the active roster with the St. Louis Rams in 2009. He became a breakout star in St. Louis before signing a five-year contract with the New England Patriots in 2013. While in New England, Amendola became a trusted receiver of quarterback Tom Brady and a fan favorite known for making his biggest plays and having his best games when the stakes were highest in the NFL playoffs. Amendola retired from the NFL in 2021.
ANNA DELVEY  Anna Delvey is an artist, fashion icon and infamous NYC socialite who gained international attention after Netflix purchased the rights to her story and developed it into the 2022 miniseries Inventing Anna. Delveys life story has been the subject of several other television shows, interviews, podcasts and theater productions. Some view her as a cunning scam artist, while others see her as a charismatic and ambitious entrepreneur who took advantage of New York Citys social elite in an effort to open a prestigious art studio. Her case has also sparked discussions about wealth, privilege and social climbing in modern society. Her story continues to captivate the publics imagination.
JOEY GRAZIADEI  A 29-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Joey Graziadei is most well known as the Bachelor from season 28 of the ABC hit show of the same name. With his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion, Graziadei won the hearts of America and, ultimately, his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson. Now that finding love has been checked off his to-do list, Graziadei keeps busy spending time with family, traveling the world, and raising awareness for causes hes passionate about like cancer research.
DWIGHT HOWARD  Dwight David Howard II is one of the NBAs most charismatic veteran players. Playing basketball 19 years professionally as one of the greatest players in the NBA, he has made a global impact across the lives of people around the world. He is an NBA Champion, eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team member, five-time All-Defensive Team member and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He holds the record for having the most dunks in NBA history along with being the only player in NBA history to earn the honor of Defensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons.

Howard is also an entrepreneur, filmmaker, community leader, media figure and philanthropist. Expanding his focus over the past few years, he is currently the co-owner of a professional basketball league in Asia with plans to go global. He is an avid traveler, dedicated father and global ambassador of basketball internationally bringing smiles to everyone he encounters around the world.
CHANDLER KINNEY  Chandler trained at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and the Los Angeles Ballet Academy, and discovered acting at age 9. Currently, Kinney can be seen starring in the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. She also portrays Willa in the Disney Channel musical film franchise Zombies. Previously, she was in FOXs Lethal Weapon, FXs American Horror Story: Asylum, the CWs 90210, Amazons Gortimer Gibbons Life on Normal Street, The Haunted Hathaways for Nickelodeon, and Disneys Girl Meets World and K.C. Undercover.
ILONA MAHER  Ilona Maher is a Team USA Rugby Sevens bronze medalist and two-time Olympian, having represented the United States in Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020. Maher is a viral sensation across social media for sharing her authentic and witty journey as a professional female athlete to help grow the game of rugby and promote body appreciation. An ambassador for ChildFund Rugby, an organization that uses integrated rugby and life skills to help young people from vulnerable communities across the world overcome challenges, Maher traveled to Laos to help in their mission of inspiring positive social change.
BROOKS NADER  Brooks Nader is a supermodel and actress, known for her impeccable style and captivating presence. Through campaigns, runway shows, branded partnerships, strategic collaborations and more, Naders career has continued to skyrocket since she made her debut in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Throughout her career, Nader has worked with esteemed brands and fashion houses. Most recently, in May 2024, she was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legend and featured on the cover of the magazine for the second time in celebration of the magazines 60th anniversary.
STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK  Stephen Nedoroscik, more popularly known as the pommel horse guy, is a distinguished American gymnast. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, he captured Americas heart by helping the U.S. Mens Gymnastics team secure their first team medal (bronze) in 16 years. He also won an individual bronze medal on the pommel horse. Beyond his athletic achievements, Nedoroscik is a passionate advocate for mens gymnastics and works to raise awareness for the sport. He is also dedicated to supporting individuals with low vision, using his platform to promote inclusivity and accessibility in the gymnastics community and beyond.
PHAEDRA PARKS  Phaedra Parks is a successful attorney, businesswoman, author, mortician, television personality, motivational speaker, social activist, certified reiki master healer and mother to two young sons. As managing partner of The Parks Group, Parks practices law in the areas of entertainment, intellectual property rights, and civil and criminal litigation. Parks has been an on-air legal analyst for media outlets including NBC, Fox, CNN, truTV, EXTRA and Entertainment Tonight. As a television personality, she has appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Ultimate Girls Trip, four-time Emmy® Award-nominated and Peoples Choice Award-winning series, The Traitors as well as Will Trent.

Parks earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Wesleyan College, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia as well as a degree in mortuary sciences from Jefferson State College.
ERIC ROBERTS  Eric Roberts is a Georgia native, whose first professional acting job in front of a camera was Another World at age 19 in New York. He entered into features in King of the Gypsies at 21 and earned multiple Golden Globe® nominations and an Oscar® nomination. One of his favorite jobs was the portrayal of Junior in Danny McBrides Righteous Gemstones. He has also made proud appearances in music videos from The Killers, Keaton Simons, Akon, Ja Rule, Mariah Carey, Rihanna and numerous artists from around the world.
TORI SPELLING  Tori Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on the long-running hit show Beverly Hills 90210, which she also executive produced. She created, executive produced and starred in the long-running series Tori and Dean, the spinoff series sTORIbook Weddings, as well as True Tori, HGTVs Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever and At Home With Tori. Spelling is also a five-time NY Times bestselling author with her first (of six) memoirs, sTORI Telling, reaching No. 1 and being named the best celebrity autobiography of 2009. She has also authored the childrens book Presenting Tallulah, as well as the coffee table, party planning book CelebrTORI. Spelling has had multiple product lines and she currently hosts two podcasts on iHeart, 90210MG with Jennie Garth, and her own podcast MisSPELLING, which she also executive produces.
JENN TRAN  Jenn Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami; and when shes not studying, the 26-year-old Bachelor Nation fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.
REGINALD VELJOHNSON  Reggie VelJohnson is the iconic TV dad from the sitcom Family Matters and well known as Al Powell in Die Hard and Die Hard 2. He was recently the TV dad on five versions of Progressives national commercial campaign and sings on the Planters Christmas commercial. He recently costarred in the indie feature Roswell Delirium, played the lead in the TV movie of the week Ghost of Christmas Always, had a recurring role on Disney+ Turner & Hooch and was featured in the leading role in the indie feature Christmas Lottery.

He also appeared in the mega successful feature Avengers: Endgame, The Prayer Box and The Very Excellent Dundee. Additionally, VelJohnson guest starred on CBSs Mom, ABCs Station 19, Sydney to the Max, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ryan Hanson Solves Crimes on Television and Ray Donovan; was the lead in the Lifetime movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta; and was a recurring character on Hart of Dixie.
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Live From Hollywood, Its the Season 33 Premiere of Dancing With the Stars on ABC and Disney+

The Competition Kicks Off Tuesday, Sept. 17, With a New Cast of 13 Celebrities Ready To Compete for the Coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy



Premiere  Dancing with the Stars returns for an all-new star-studded season! Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series returns for season 33, featuring 13 new celebrities who are ready to hit the ballroom floor for their first live performance premiering TUESDAY, SEPT. 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The season premiere will feature a stellar opening number to Set My Heart On Fire (Im Alive x And The Beat Goes On) by Majestic, The Jammin Kid & Céline Dion, choreographed by Jamal Sims.

For their first performance, the celebrity and pro duos are set to perform dances, including the Tango, Cha Cha, Salsa, Foxtrot and Jive.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the first two weeks of competition will be combined with the judges scores from both weeks to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination after two weeks of dancing.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:


    Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix] by Shaboozey & David Guetta.
    Fashionista and entrepreneur Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to Dancin In The Country by Tyler Hubbard.
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Salsa to This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan.
    Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain.
    Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to Piece of Me by Britney Spears.
    Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Jive to Dont Stop Me Now by Queen.
    Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to Im Every Woman by Whitney Houston.
    Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger.
    TV icon Tori Spelling and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to Trustfall by P!nk.
    The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to Flowers by Miley Cyrus.
    Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to Motownphilly by Boyz II Men.

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
WEEK ONE DANCING SCOREBOARD

Joey & Jenna
Cha Cha                                    7     7     7     21

Brooks & Gleb
Tango                                        6     6     6     18

Ilona & Alan
Cha Cha                                     6     6     6     18

Reginald & Emma
Salsa                                          6     5     5     16

Danny & Witney
Tango                                         7     6     7     20

Tori & Pasha
Foxtrot                                       6     6     5     17
 
Jenn & Sasha
Cha Cha                                     7     6     6     19

Chandler & Brandon
Tango                                         8     7     8     23

Dwight & Daniella
Salsa                                          8     7     7     22

Eric & Britt
Cha Cha                                     5     5     5     15

Phaedra & Val
Cha Cha                                     7     6     6     19

Stephen & Rylee
Jive                                            7     7      7    21

Anna & Ezra
Cha Cha                                     6     6     6     18
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Week One Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wlbeTgn_-hc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wlbeTgn_-hc</a>

Joey & Jenna-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hp7mmb66Hn8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hp7mmb66Hn8</a>

Brooks & Gleb-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ULJigzybTKk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ULJigzybTKk</a>

Ilona & Alan-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8CJkjYcHL5g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8CJkjYcHL5g</a>

Reginald & Emma-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SuEX4CUOnY4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SuEX4CUOnY4</a>

Danny & Witney-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lAzWJMIUkcY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lAzWJMIUkcY</a>

Tori & Pasha-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3s87066vz7s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3s87066vz7s</a>
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Jenn & Sasha-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9imXT5IG7CQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9imXT5IG7CQ</a>

Chandler & Brandon-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FW5mK9Y2DY0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FW5mK9Y2DY0</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M6nAL2GS2RI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M6nAL2GS2RI</a>

Eric & Britt-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NFsfe2Ttzgc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NFsfe2Ttzgc</a>

Phaedra & Val-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3NCs63NvmwQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3NCs63NvmwQ</a>

Stephen & Rylee-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rOBF7omfM4U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rOBF7omfM4U</a>

Anna & Ezra-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kfQt75fuyks" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kfQt75fuyks</a>

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Lights, Camera, Action! Dancing With the Stars Show-Stopping Ode to Hollywood With Oscars® Night on Sept. 24

Oscars® Night  Hollywood glitz meets ballroom glamour when all 13 couples grace the stage with dazzling performances, dancing to iconic songs from Oscar®-nominated films. Oscars® Night premieres TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night will feature an award-worthy opening number to Hooray For Hollywood by Richard A. Whiting, Boston Pops Orchestra & John Williams, choreographed by Britt Stewart and Alan Bersten with partner dances, including the Rumba, Jive, Foxtrot, Paso Doble, Quickstep, Waltz, Salsa and Tango.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the first two weeks of competition will be combined with the judges scores from both weeks to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of a double elimination.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:


    Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins.
    Fashionista and entrepreneur Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Quickstep to Suddenly I See by KT Tunstall.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Rumba to Shallow by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper.
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to City Of Stars by Ryan Gosling.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.
    Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to (Ive Had) The Time Of My Life by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes.
    Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton.
    Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Paso Doble to Superman  Main Theme by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.
    Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to And I Am Telling You Im Not Going by Jennifer Hudson.
    Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Waltz to The Godfather Waltz by Nino Rota & Carlo Savina.
    TV icon Tori Spelling and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Rumba to This Is Me by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble.
    The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Tango to A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) by Fergie, Q-Tip & GoonRock.
    Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to Ode To Joy by Beethoven.

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
WEEK TWO DANCING SCOREBOARD

OSCARS NIGHT

Jenn & Sasha
Tango                                            6     6     7     19

Eric & Britt
Waltz                                             6     4     5     15

Danny & Witney
Jive                                                 7     7     7     21

Anna & Ezra
Quickstep                                        6     5     6     17

Chandler & Brandon
Rumba                                             8     8     8     24

Reginald & Emma
Paso Doble                                      6     4     5     15

Stephen & Rylee
Paso Doble                                      8     7     7     22

Joey & Jenna
Rumba                                             8     7     7     22

Phaedra & Val
Foxtrot                                             7     7     7     21

Tori & Pasha
Rumba                                              7     6     6     19

Dwight & Daniella
Foxtrot                                              8     7     7     22

Brooks & Gleb
Quickstep                                         7     6     7     20

Ilona & Alan
Salsa                                                7     7     7     21

DOUBLE ELIMINATION

Anna Delvey & Ezra Sosa and Tori Spelling & Pasha Pashkov were eliminated from the competition.
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Week Two Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x3QQ1qOgSvY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x3QQ1qOgSvY</a>

Jenn & Sasha-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MGhgui4ELk0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MGhgui4ELk0</a>

Eric & Britt-Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ikjsajdopOc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ikjsajdopOc</a>

Danny & Witney-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QTBZKGsCxNM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QTBZKGsCxNM</a>

Anna & Ezra-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YcGkwwZ3D-g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YcGkwwZ3D-g</a>

Chandler & Brandon-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ueG6vHpi7_U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ueG6vHpi7_U</a>

Reginald & Emma-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7YgRESuejjU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7YgRESuejjU</a>

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Stephen & Rylee-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qoAb0VK-ztc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qoAb0VK-ztc</a>

Joey & Jenna-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T4v4NzNbM9I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T4v4NzNbM9I</a>

Phaedra & Val-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jtQ0uaXlGW0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jtQ0uaXlGW0</a>

Tori & Pasha-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k1OG4CQO3_8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k1OG4CQO3_8</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5IX-XS4jceg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5IX-XS4jceg</a>

Brooks & Gleb-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qC9CCK59LdE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qC9CCK59LdE</a>

Ilona & Alan-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s2940gw2uv8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s2940gw2uv8</a>
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Dancing With the Stars Kicks Off Back-to-Back Episodes With Rhythm and Grooves on Soul Train Night on Oct. 7



With Guest Judge, Academy® and Emmy® Award Nominee and Featured Dancer on Soul Train, Rosie Perez

Soul Train Night  All aboard the Funk Express! The remaining 11 couples get their groove on with performances worthy of being seen on the iconic musical variety television show Soul Train. Soul Train Night airs on a special night as part of a two-night event beginning MONDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), broadcasting across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night will start with a soulful opening number to T.S.O.P. (The Sound Of Philadelphia) by MFSB featuring The Three Degrees, choreographed by Luam and featuring guest dancer and Soul Train alum Popin Pete of The Electric Boogaloos. Partner dances to include the Rumba, Jive, Foxtrot, Viennese Waltz and Quickstep. For the first time this season, judge Derek Hough will provide his expert insights, tips and tricks during a master class centered around the classic hit Get Down On It by Kool & the Gang.

Fans will be able to vote during the broadcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Viewer votes from both nights of competition will be combined with the judges scores from both nights to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:


    Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to Dancing Machine by Jackson 5.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Jive to Shout by The Isley Brothers.
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to Lets Groove by Earth, Wind & Fire.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to Its Tricky by Run-DMC.
    Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to Lady Marmalade by LaBelle.
    Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Rumba to Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye.
    Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to Superstition by Stevie Wonder.
    Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to Think by Aretha Franklin.
    Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to Lets Stay Together by Al Green.
    The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz to Fallin by Alicia Keys.
    Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash.

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Sequins Meet Studs  With Hair Metal Night on Dancing With the Stars on Oct. 8

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons of KISS Joins as Guest Judge

Hair Metal Night  Its time to turn up the volume on the ballroom floor. The 11 remaining couples bring iconic rock anthems to life, alongside guest judge, rock n roll superstar Gene Simmons of KISS when Hair Metal Night premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night kicks off with a headbanging opening number to Rock And Roll All Nite by KISS, featuring guitarist Joel Hoekstra from Whitesnake and choreographed by Pasha Pashkov. Partner dances to include the Paso Doble, Cha Cha, Jive, Foxtrot and Tango. Judge Derek Hough will again provide his expert insights during a master class centered around lifts and tricks.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the weeks two nights of competition will be combined with the judges scores from both nights to determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:


    Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Paso Doble to Livin On A Prayer by Bon Jovi.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to Rock You Like A Hurricane by Scorpions.
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Paso Doble to Walk This Way by Aerosmith.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jive to Were Not Gonna Take It by Twisted Sister.
    Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to Cum On Feel the Noize by Quiet Riot.
    Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to Nothin But A Good Time by Poison.
    Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Foxtrot to Here I Go Again by Whitesnake.
    Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to You Give Love A Bad Name by Bon Jovi.
    Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Paso Doble to Cherry Pie by Warrant.
    The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Paso Doble to The Final Countdown by Europe.
    Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to I Wanna Rock by Twisted Sister.
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
WEEK THREE NIGHT ONE DANCING SCOREBOARD

SOUL TRAIN NIGHT

Rosie Perez, Guest Judge

Phaedra & Val
Quickstep                                      8     8     7     7     30

Ilona & Alan
Foxtrot                                           8     8     7     7     30

Eric & Britt
Foxtrot                                           7     6     5     6     24

Stephen & Rylee
Quickstep                                       8     8     7     7     30                                     

Brooks & Gleb
Rumba                                            7     7     7     7     28

Joey & Jenna
Jive                                                 9     9     8     8     34

Dwight & Daniella
Cha Cha                                         6     6     5     6     23

Danny & Witney
Foxtrot                                            8     8     7     7     30

Reginald & Emma
Foxtrot                                            6     5     5     5     21

Jenn & Sasha
Viennese Waltz                              8     8     7     8     31

Chandler & Brandon
Cha Cha                                         9     9     9     9     36
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Week Three Night One Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jGDW8a3tdSc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jGDW8a3tdSc</a>

Phaedra & Val-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tH6REIYHyKs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tH6REIYHyKs</a>

Ilona & Alan-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J_Pw1dhhOBo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J_Pw1dhhOBo</a>

Eric & Britt-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GE3PRJ-TEZg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GE3PRJ-TEZg</a>

Stephen & Rylee-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K90hfY_k82s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K90hfY_k82s</a>

Brooks & Gleb-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2USLQqiLgsI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2USLQqiLgsI</a>
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Joey & Jenna-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MRgCSG3mZmo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MRgCSG3mZmo</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ifXQgvDQvhw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ifXQgvDQvhw</a>

Danny & Witney-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xIjw4WP4VHk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xIjw4WP4VHk</a>

Reginald & Emma-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GDgnr-dMTww" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GDgnr-dMTww</a>

Jenn & Sasha-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qVa-D4GeY1w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qVa-D4GeY1w</a>

Chandler & Brandon-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B_-ccJeXPoQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B_-ccJeXPoQ</a>
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
WEEK THREE NIGHT TWO DANCING SCOREBOARD

HAIR METAL NIGHT

Gene Simmons, Guest Judge

Danny & Witney
Paso Doble                                       7     7     9     7     30

Reginald & Emma
Cha Cha                                           6     5     5     5     21

Chandler & Brandon
Jive                                                  8     8     9     8     33                                           

Brooks & Gleb
Cha Cha                                          8     8     9     8     33

Stephen & Rylee
Foxtrot                                            8     8     8     8     32

Dwight & Daniella
Paso Doble                                      8     7     7     7     29

Eric & Britt
Paso Doble                                      6     5     6     5    22

Ilona & Alan
Jive                                                  7     6     7     6     26

Jenn & Sasha
Paso Doble                                      8     8     7     8     31

Phaedra & Val
Paso Doble                                     7     7     5     7     26
       
Joey & Jenna
Tango                                              9     9     9     9     36

DOUBLE ELIMINATION

Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart and Reginald VelJohnson & Emma Slater were eliminated from the competition.
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Week Three Night Two Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9dnmt0o6Q3c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9dnmt0o6Q3c</a>

Danny & Witney-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/52A9ezg9Uyc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/52A9ezg9Uyc</a>

Reginald & Emma-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kt_yFEbt0SU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kt_yFEbt0SU</a>

Chandler & Brandon-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ySHbgugHn-8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ySHbgugHn-8</a>

Brooks & Gleb-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uiz4voRZROA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uiz4voRZROA</a>

Stephen & Rylee-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GXfR4e-THXc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GXfR4e-THXc</a>

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Dwight & Daniella-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CR3P80dR2Yc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CR3P80dR2Yc</a>

Eric & Britt-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UEUVNUWt6Ec" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UEUVNUWt6Ec</a>

Ilona & Alan-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t7RfYmQ3PaI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t7RfYmQ3PaI</a>

Jenn & Sasha-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BHrkBKi48qY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BHrkBKi48qY</a>

Phaedra & Val-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x1P6Mi4lBeU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x1P6Mi4lBeU</a>

Joey & Jenna-Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oax3D9lQOsw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oax3D9lQOsw</a>
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Dancing With the Stars Shines Bright on Dedication Night, Oct. 15

Three-Time Mirrorball Champion Mark Ballas Returns to the Ballroom as Guest Judge

Dedication Night  The nine remaining couples take to the ballroom floor to honor influential figures/institutions in their lives through heartfelt performances. Special guest judge Mark Ballas lends his expertise, then Derek and Hayley Hough celebrate her triumphant return to the ballroom with a moving routine to Beautiful Things (Acoustic) by Benson Boone. Dedication Night premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

This week, judges will visit the couples during rehearsals to assess their progress as we near the halfway point in the competition and offer feedback on how they can improve to enhance their chances of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Partner dances will include the Contemporary, Viennese Waltz, Rumba, Salsa, Argentine Tango and Foxtrot.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the night will be combined with the judges scores to determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:


    Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Contemporary to Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix) by X Ambassadors and dedicating the routine to former NCAA head football coach Mike Leach.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Viennese Waltz to Lose Control by Teddy Swims and dedicating the routine to Joeys fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to Shoot For The Stars by Dwight Howard and dedicating the routine to Dwights children.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack and dedicating the routine to Chandlers mother.
    Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Rumba to My Way by Yseult and dedicating the routine to Ilonas U.S. womens national rugby sevens team.
    Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Salsa to Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William and dedicating the routine to Brooks sisters.
    Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform an Argentine Tango to Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes and dedicating the routine to mens gymnastics.
    Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba to Because You Loved Me by Céline Dion and dedicating the routine to Phaedras mother.
    The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Foxtrot to The Archer by Taylor Swift and dedicating the routine to Taylor Swift.

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
WEEK FOUR DANCING SCOREBOARD

DEDICATION NIGHT

Mark Ballas, Guest Judge

Chandler & Brandon
Contemporary                                    8     8     8     8     32

Stephen & Rylee
Argentine Tango                                 8     9     8     8     33

Danny & Witney
Contemporary                                     9     9     9     9     36

Dwight & Daniella
Rumba                                                 7     8     7     7     29

Phaedra & Val
Rumba                                                 8     8     8     8     32

Brooks & Gleb
Salsa                                                   8     8     8     8     32

Joey & Jenna
Viennese Waltz                                   9     9     9     9     36

Ilona & Alan
Rumba                                                 8     8     8     8     32

Jenn & Sasha
Foxtrot                                                8     8     8     8     32

ELIMINATION ROUND

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition.
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Week Four Dancing Performances

Chandler & Brandon-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NsvRWnf60Rs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NsvRWnf60Rs</a>

Stephen & Rylee-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jzfx7C4NkFw&amp;t=14s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jzfx7C4NkFw&amp;t=14s</a>

Danny & Witney-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9AfRquwGWYc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9AfRquwGWYc</a>

Dwight & Daniella-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wMqE7lneGPU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wMqE7lneGPU</a>

Phaedra & Val-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8y5DGNGazWs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8y5DGNGazWs</a>

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Brooks & Gleb-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WJFLlY0blgM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WJFLlY0blgM</a>

Joey & Jenna-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dm_KhtWibkg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dm_KhtWibkg</a>

Ilona & Alan-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BdOWjfzbkCo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BdOWjfzbkCo</a>

Jenn & Sasha-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hRBqb88MONU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hRBqb88MONU</a>

Derek & Hayley-Special Performance

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qq-KFK_59XQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qq-KFK_59XQ</a>

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Dancing With the Stars Brings Joy to Life on Disney Night, Oct. 22

Disney Night  Its an enchanting night in the ballroom as the eight remaining couples celebrate the magic of Disney through vibrant performances inspired by beloved films and characters. Disney Night premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The dazzling night kicks off with an opening number to Friend Like Me from Aladdin, choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring a special appearance from Michael James Scott, who stars as Genie in the hit Broadway musical. In an exciting treat, viewers will get a listen at a brand-new song from Moana 2, titled Were Back, when it makes the broadcast debut with a routine by the troupe and eliminated pros, choreographed by Britt Stewart. Partner dances will include the Jazz, Rumba, Charleston, Tango, Paso Doble and Samba, plus the fan-favorite team dance competition returns to the ballroom:

Team Goofs I2I from A Goofy Movie
Ilona (team captain) and Alan, Joey and Jenna, Chandler and Brandon, and Jenn and Sasha

Team RoarI Just Cant Wait to Be King from The Lion King
Dwight (team captain) and Daniella, Danny and Witney, Stephen and Rylee, and Phaedra and Val

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jazz to Bye Bye Bye from Deadpool & Wolverine.
    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Samba to Trashin the Camp from Tarzan.
    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Tango to When Can I See You Again? from Wreck It Ralph.
    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Paso Doble to We Own the Night from ZOMBIES 2.
    Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jazz to Surface Pressure from Encanto.
    Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Charleston to A Star Is Born from Hercules.
    Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians.
    The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Rumba to Kiss the Girl from The Little Mermaid.
Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
WEEK FIVE DANCING SCOREBOARD

DISNEY NIGHT

ROUND ONE: ORIGINAL DANCE

Stephen & Rylee
Charleston                                              8     8     8     24

Jenn & Sasha
Rumba                                                     8     8     8     24

Joey & Jenna
Samba                                                     8     8     9     25

Chandler & Brandon
Paso Doble                                              9     9     9     27

Phaedra & Val
Jazz                                                         8     8     8     24

Danny& Witney
Jazz                                                         9     9     9     27

Dwight & Daniella
Tango                                                      8     8     8     24

Ilona & Alan
Jazz                                                         9     8     8     25

ROUND TWO: TEAM FREESTYLE DANCE

TEAM GOOFS

Chandler & Brandon
ilona 7 Alan
Jenn & Sasha
Joey & Jenna                                           9     9     9     27

TEAM ROAR

Danny 7 Witney
Dwight & Daniella
Phaedra & Val
Stephen 7 Rylee                                      8      8     8     24

ELIMINATION ROUND

Phaedra Parks & Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated from the competition.

Re: Dancing with the Stars 33
Week Five Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EnUuQe2l9DM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EnUuQe2l9DM</a>

Stephen & Rylee-Charleston

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u08SoifMOaI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u08SoifMOaI</a>

Jenn & Sasha-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HvoXuMCNAjg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HvoXuMCNAjg</a>

Joey & Jenna-Samba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sMebt-xOXH0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sMebt-xOXH0</a>

Chandler & Brandon-Paso Doble

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MF-Th8MjEUM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MF-Th8MjEUM</a>

Phaedra & Val-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e9yo6P0sCc0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e9yo6P0sCc0</a>

