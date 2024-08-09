« previous next »
Survivor 47 News & Media
August 09, 2024, 09:18:31 PM
Survivor 47 Premieres September 18th On CBS!

A new season of Survivor begins Wednesday, September 18th on CBS!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cx3bmxpaaY0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cx3bmxpaaY0</a>
Re: Survivor 47 News & Media
August 15, 2024, 01:07:07 PM
Survivor 47 SNEAK PEEK - Premieres September 18th on CBS

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fLrBoqm-sz4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fLrBoqm-sz4</a>
Re: Survivor 47 News & Media
September 04, 2024, 12:34:51 PM
SURVIVOR ANNOUNCES THE 18 NEW CASTAWAYS COMPETING ON THE 47TH EDITION WITH A TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE ON WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18





Emmy®-Nominated Series Returns with a Notable New Crop of Competitors, Including a Flight School Owner, an AI Research Assistant and Pod Save America Co-Host Jon Lovett, Who Must Try to Navigate a Different Kind of Cutthroat Politics

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the iconic reality series premieres its 47th edition with a two-hour episode, on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The groundbreaking series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 PM, returns with a notable new crop of competitors hoping to leave their mark on the game, including Pod Save America co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett, who finds himself thrust into a world filled with a different kind of cutthroat politics. The show, which is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs), is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst, who is nominated at this years ceremony for Outstanding Reality Host.

Building upon its legacy, SURVIVOR continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental stamina as a new group of castaways begins the adventure of a lifetime while stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji. This latest group of competitors must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while contending with unexpected obstacles and navigating an ever-evolving social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a twist-packed season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and extreme situations will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly fine-tune their strategies to survive another day.

The players competing on the 47th season  including a flight school owner, an ER doctor and an AI research assistant  are fans from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.
Re: Survivor 47 News & Media
September 04, 2024, 02:08:05 PM
Meet The Newest Castaways Of Survivor 47 | Cast Reveal

Meet the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other in Season 47 of Survivor!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ooSurejMVNg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ooSurejMVNg</a>
Re: Survivor 47 News & Media
Today at 05:58:21 PM
Survivor 47 Premiere Preview

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst gives an inside look at the 47th edition of SURVIVOR, where 18 new castaways will embark on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of winning the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 Million grand prize. The notable new crop of competitors include a flight school owner, an AI research assistant and Pod Save America co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett, who finds himself thrust into a world filled with a different kind of cutthroat politics. SURVIVOR 47 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a7qCh4AmT38" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a7qCh4AmT38</a>
