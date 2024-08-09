Survivor 47 Premiere Preview



Host and executive producer Jeff Probst gives an inside look at the 47th edition of SURVIVOR, where 18 new castaways will embark on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of winning the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 Million grand prize. The notable new crop of competitors include a flight school owner, an AI research assistant and Pod Save America co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett, who finds himself thrust into a world filled with a different kind of cutthroat politics. SURVIVOR 47 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a7qCh4AmT38" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a7qCh4AmT38</a>