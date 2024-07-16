Well, that was a odd mess.



For starters episodes 3 and 4, are considered separate legs. So the U-turn vote board was technically a no-greeter pit-stop for leg 3, so the team that arrived first last week didn't just get the double vote, they actually got a prize, at the start of leg 4. So the leg 3 had no detour and the uturn vote result actually applied for the following leg (ep 4), not the leg that the vote was ran on. And then the uturned team actually got to name another team to be uturned, making it into a w-turn. Also technically a KOR without rest stop, and no elimination in the midpoint.



Mike and Tyson originally intended to had their 2nd EP to Connor and John. Wonder why they didn't do it, during those initial moments during line-up and set-up, before they sent into the challenges, as clearly there was some downtime, between Jon announcing the 2nd uturn twist, as teams had time to mingle with Kevin and Gurleen before they made the decision about who to uturn. The handing out 2nd EP, turned out less strategic, and more for convenience, as the twins got it for just being at the last RB before pit-stop with M&T (they also got the luck of the draw by getting the assist two legs in a row). Wonder what are the rules if it wasn't given out before pit-stop.



The leg was hard enough, that one team struggled enough to allow both uturned teams to survive the leg. It had to be an elimination leg, yet structure wise all over the place, but got to appreciate the difficulty of some of the challenges.