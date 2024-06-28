« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10  (Read 2540 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« on: June 28, 2024, 03:41:30 AM »
 :welcome:

IF we have any, the streams will be posted weekly here about 840PM ET (or roughly 20 minutes before airtime, when they're slightly different)! Please be aware that you agree that you are using these at your own risk.

Links will be removed by the end of each airing.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #1 on: July 02, 2024, 07:37:33 PM »
 :didimiss:
« Last Edit: July 03, 2024, 12:51:08 AM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #2 on: July 09, 2024, 07:40:53 PM »
 :cheer:
« Last Edit: July 10, 2024, 12:54:38 AM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #3 on: July 16, 2024, 08:05:41 PM »
. . . Where's the link?  Is there a show this week?
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1796
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #4 on: July 16, 2024, 08:20:19 PM »
Quote from: Joberio on July 16, 2024, 08:05:41 PM
. . . Where's the link?  Is there a show this week?

Its constantly buffering and switching over to TVA.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #5 on: July 17, 2024, 04:18:03 AM »
It wasn't showing CTV correctly on the working channel, while the other 2 channels were completely out, the buffering not withstanding. Should have posted it wasn't working. Sorry for that.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #6 on: July 23, 2024, 07:16:31 PM »
Just some heads up. Just tested my usual stream sources and some alternative ones as well, and I couldn't find a working one for east coast CTV.  Will keep trying for a little bit, but just wanted to get some notice ahead, in case you come looking for a link.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #7 on: July 23, 2024, 08:01:01 PM »
It's time!  Where is it?
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1796
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #8 on: July 23, 2024, 08:02:47 PM »
Quote from: Joberio on July 23, 2024, 08:01:01 PM
It's time!  Where is it?

Please be considerate. Our usual link is using the west coast feed.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #9 on: July 23, 2024, 08:06:02 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on July 23, 2024, 08:02:47 PM
Quote from: Joberio on July 23, 2024, 08:01:01 PM
It's time!  Where is it?

Please be considerate. Our usual link is using the west coast feed.
My apologies.  I was simply curious as to where it was.  West Coast will do whenever it goes up.  Thanks for the help in helping us Americans watch this.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #10 on: July 30, 2024, 07:38:03 PM »
 :conf:
« Last Edit: July 31, 2024, 01:30:59 AM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1796
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #11 on: July 30, 2024, 08:13:07 PM »
Notice in advance. No episode next week due to Civic Holiday.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #12 on: August 13, 2024, 07:46:21 PM »
 :zz:
« Last Edit: August 14, 2024, 04:17:16 AM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #13 on: August 20, 2024, 07:43:37 PM »
 :woohoo:
« Last Edit: August 20, 2024, 08:52:30 PM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #14 on: August 27, 2024, 07:42:12 PM »
Just tested our usual source, and none of the players seems to be loading the video. So no luck for tonight.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:42:30 PM »
 :clap2:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:59:23 PM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1796
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:07:32 PM »
Next week the finale will be an hour early.

https://x.com/amazingracecda/status/1831150278998917371
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 10
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:59:56 PM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 