TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

Phil announced at the starting line that this season would feature two countries that the Race had never visited before. Does anyone know if it was always the plan that it would be Barbados & DR? This easily could have been the case if they were doing a westward route.

As for the first Roadblock, I don't think you should be allowed to look on as someone else is getting their answers checked. No idea how it took Melissa as long as it did to get the answer after she overlooked Rod having his judged correctly.

The racers have now had tasks involving coffee and chocolate beans in the same race. Yummy!

Rod airmailing his first throws over to first base was a good reminder that baseball is just as much about dexterity as raw power. Muscle memory can be huge when it comes to fielding.

Random thing I picked up watching this episode: why were so many racers not wearing a seat belt? You would think it would be a mandatory race rule for any long car ride, let alone in the Dominican Republic which doesn't exactly have the best traffic safety record.

Ricky & Cesar will rack up many, many more miles from taking their Expedia trips than from running the race. The RT direct flight distance from NYC to the places they won trips to is already over 55,000 miles!
Thought Yvonne & Melissa mightve been the most bland and forgettable team Ive ever seen on this show but maybe that was just thanks to editing (and due to having one of the most forgettable casts in the history of the show)

Leg wise, I think this was the strongest leg on this season so far. First task was fantastic! Liked that it wasnt just Route Info-Roadblock-Detour-Pit Stop like this season (and the last few seasons minus 35) has been. Hope we get an upset in the finale!

Was this season originally planned as a global route? I had just figured that it had always planned to be a COVID season.
