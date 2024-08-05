« previous next »
TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

elthemagnifico

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #25 on: Today at 09:06:03 PM
well someone is in last place due to too much flipping the stone over (i'm also looking at you Dusty)
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #26 on: Today at 09:07:19 PM
We come back to Melissa by herself. "I'm just going to start permutation." :funny: She eventually gets it correct. "We can overcome a 10 minute deficit." Interesting.

Ricky & Cesar arrive and see the large cacao pods! Clues! "So much cacao!" - Cesar ROUTE INFO: Using a long-handled scythe, teams must harvest cacao pods and dump out the seeds onto a blue tarp, filling it and spreading them out on the sheet, to receive their next clue.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #27 on: Today at 09:08:48 PM
The boyfriends start harvesting. "Careful with the spiders!" - Cesar

Juan & Shane are hoping to close the gap. Vinny speculates it's about a farmers' market/cacao farm/beans. Rod & Leticia hoping the girlfriends are still behind. "I don't want to be chasing in 4th place. I want to be in 1st place." - Rod

Juan & Shane arrive at the cacao plantation.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #28 on: Today at 09:10:27 PM
Ricky & Cesar made an assembly line for the process. "It smells so good!"

Amber & Vinny and Rod & Leticia both arrive at the estate. "I feel like you're not good at using that tool." - Amber. Rod jumping up to get the cacao. Leticia is holding a burlap.

Cesar was emotional for some cacao momentarily.

"I was in Superman mode. I started jumping and grabbing them from the tree." - Rod :funny:
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #29 on: Today at 09:12:17 PM
Yvonne & Melissa also speculating about the upcoming cacao task. Rod catches two cacao pods from a tree at once. Brilliant!

Yvonne & Mel arrive at the cacaos and start harvesting. Melissa says the tool is difficult to use.

Juan loves the aroma of the cacao while Shane was slightly disgusted by the snotty texture.

Vinny says climbing is going to be more efficient than the "tool".
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #30 on: Today at 09:13:59 PM
"You can't just climb the trees all the way to the top." - Amber. We get shown a baby photo of Vinny climbing a tree as he describes being part of his childhood. Rod & Leticia spreading the cacao seeds out on the tarp.

Ricky & Cesar call for a check while Yvonne almost gets hit in the head by a cacao.

ROUTE INFO: Estadio Bartolo Colon!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #31 on: Today at 09:15:28 PM
Juan sees a tree full of fruits and Yvonne & Melissa also come over to man-handle the entire tree like a Black Friday sale. Vinny still climbing while Amber is arguing he's expending his energy without using the tool. "Come on man, you're acting crazy." - Amber. "Yeah, I didn't mean to do that." - Vinny

Commercials.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #32 on: Today at 09:22:19 PM
We return to Vinny and Amber gathering more cacao as Yvonne & Melissa realize they need to do another bag full of cacao. Rod & Leticia call for a check and are approved! They leave in 2nd.

Amber says they got it done fast. "Faster than you." - Amber to Vinny :funny:

Rod says he likes the workhorse aspect of the race. "We deserve to be here!"

Cesar asks if it's baseball or football. They arrive. ROADBLOCK: "Who wants to play ball?". Ricky wants to do the task.
One team member must join a training session. Field a throw from second base to first. Catch a flyball. Hit a bottle cap with a broomstick.
ianthebalance

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #33 on: Today at 09:25:01 PM
BARTOLO COLON TIME
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #34 on: Today at 09:25:06 PM
Ricky starts with the groundball, gets it. Flyball, done. He's now on the third one already.

Amber & Vinny still patting down the seeds and calls for a check. Still needs more to the edge. "We still need like four more!"

Leticia says stadiums are Rod's thing. Rod reveals he was a baseball prodigy getting scholarships to play it in high school. But football is where his heart was.

Ricky reveals he played stickball and it translated to vitilla. He finishes in lightning speed and receives his clue from Bartolo. ROUTE INFO: Paseo Dona Blanca!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #35 on: Today at 09:27:42 PM
Cesar and Ricky get into their car to find the place. Meanwhile, Juan & Shane get a check and leave in 3rd. "I don't want it! You put your mouth on it. / You're such a diva." - Juan & Shane.

Yvonne & Melissa and Amber & Vinny falling behind still on the cacao. We get Giovanni the taxi driver for the military pilots! :luvya:

Rod does the task. "Well, obviously." - Leticia. "I hope he doesn't hit me with a ball over here." :funny:

Rod continues to fail the tos, throwing too overboard. "I can't even throw right! What is happening?" :lol:

Oofos footwear ad and commercials.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #36 on: Today at 09:33:28 PM
We come back to Rod finding out he peaked for baseball in high school. "How does it take me four balls to throw to first base?" :funny: That's gonna be an embarrassing reminder watching back for tonight. He gets the flyball done and has to get the vitilla done.

Juan & Shane arrive and Shane does the task. He is fanning over Bartolo for a bit.

Amber & Vinny finish the cacao and leave in 4th.

Shane gets the first drill done. "I cannot hit this thing!" - Rod. Meanwhile, Shane catches up with his flyball.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #37 on: Today at 09:35:13 PM
Rod gets the bottle cap hit on the 14th try. They move on just before Shane showed them up. Juan & Shane go in 3rd place. Shane shook Bartolo's hand before leaving the stadium.

"Oh my gosh, they're passing us." - Leticia

"Wish I could keep this shirt on, mine smells like beans." - Juan

Rod & Leticia's taxi driver doesn't know where they are going. They ask a corner shop.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #38 on: Today at 09:36:55 PM
Yvonne & Melissa get a check and are approved. They leave in last. "Every second counts." Melissa says 10 minutes now is a huge difference with such a small number of teams left.

Ricky & Cesar still trying to get to the paseo while Amber & Vinny arrive at the stadium. Amber reveals she played softball, but Vinny ends up taking on the second Roadblock.

Yvonne & Melissa trying to cheer themselves up saying they are still in.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #39 on: Today at 09:39:50 PM
Vinny finishes the task super quickly and are out to the paseo. Amber & Vinny ask their driver if they know where he is going. Nope. "Vincent, if he doesn't know, we're screwed!"

Yvonne & Melissa arrive and Yvonne does the RB. She quickly gets the throw and flyball down and has to finish the vitilla. She's struggling with the narrow margin of impact.

Rod asks for "rapido" and his driver understands! They pass Juan & Shane, dropping back to 3rd. Juan & Shane are absolutely pissed.

Ricky & Cesar arrive on the pink street to get the clue! ROUTE INFO: Pit Stop! Anfiteatro de Puerto Plata! Last team to arrive WILL be eliminated.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #40 on: Today at 09:41:39 PM
The boyfriends ask for directions from a local wearing a California tee. :funny: Melissa notices Yvonne is getting frustrated. Yvonne hits the bottle cap and succeeds!

"Where is he driving?" - Amber. Vinny tries to clarify the directions with the taxi driver to no reply. They are on the edge.

Casting bit from Phil and commercials.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:49:00 PM
We come back to Amber & Vinny lost with their taxi driver while Yvonne & Melissa's taxi driver is passing buses and a truck. Juan & Shane see Rod & Leticia's car and the driver points out they are right behind them. Juan & Shane end up passing them again only for Rod & Leticia to reach the clue box first right before them. It's a battle for 2nd!

Ricky & Cesar arrive at the Pit Stop among the dancers. They are again TEAM NUMBER ONE! They win OneKey Cash to Seoul, South Korea!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:52:26 PM
Ricky & Cesar believe they should be able to make it to the final three with their track record so far.

Juan & Shane vs. Rod & Leticia running down the street to the amphitheater. Amber & Vinny stop to asking for directions and they call them back to the taxi. The sagging pants shot. I can't. :funny: Yvonne & Melissa are coming in hot.

Juan & Shane are tired. Rod & Leticia run up onto the mat with Juan & Shane right behind. They are TEAMS NUMBER 2 and 3! They talk about what it will take to bypass Ricky & Cesar.

Amber & Vinny arrive on the pink street for the clue.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:54:31 PM
They pick up the clue and ask for directions. Yvonne & Mel come in right behind. Amber asks him to slow down while Yvonne & Melissa are jogging seemingly in the right direction. It's a foot race!

And... Amber & Vinny run down the concrete benches to the shell! They are TEAM NUMBER FOUR! Phil gives them motivation to keep it together.

Yvonne & Melissa come running in from behind while they are on the mat. They are the last team to arrive and have been eliminated.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:55:28 PM
Yvonne & Melissa wanted to work on themselves as a team and reminds us of "relationship bootcamp". They are so happy to have done the race together. We get recent photos of them with their adopted baby!

Final 4 montage!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:57:27 PM
Juan & Shane wanting to give it their all! Ricky & Cesar's goal is to win TAR while learning from their own and others' mistakes! Amber & Vinny have the skills, now they have to use it! Rod & Leticia have a fire lit under their bellies!

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our season finale next week!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:00:04 PM
NEXT WEEK!
It all comes down to this! Water, land, a target, and beach! "You are literally ruining this for us right now." Who has what it takes? Philly Eagle jumping through a mascot training seems like. Ricky acting a bit crazy as well as Amber.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:01:42 PM
And that was the episode for tonight! Thanks for joining us and be sure to be with us next week as we head into the season finale! Leave your comments, critiques, and wonderments this leg and let's start the chat off!
elthemagnifico

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 9 5/8/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #48 on: Today at 10:04:18 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 09:55:28 PM
Yvonne & Melissa wanted to work on themselves as a team and reminds us of "relationship bootcamp". They are so happy to have done the race together. We get recent photos of them with their adopted baby!

Final 4 montage!

i assume that was the first time we saw a team update right after being eliminated. congrats on being mothers!

honestly pretty good eps, i actually like this leg design more albeit its a double rb, with the first rb easily the best task of the season
