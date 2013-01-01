« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 8: Cast Discussion & ID Thread  (Read 280 times)

TAR Australia 8: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
« on: Yesterday at 10:35:04 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 09:03:40 PM
Via Kayla Low Dog


I can identify this team as former Australian rules footballer Billy Brownless, who is racing with his son, Oscar Brownless.

Billy played for the Geelong Cats from 1986 to 1997, kicking 441 goals in 198 games. His son Oscar, played VFL football for Geelong in 2019, before being delisted

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Billy_Brownless


Re: TAR Australia 8: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:40:01 PM »
https://twitter.com/Realitytv__fan/status/1787866829274099844

"The Challenge Australia and Married at First Sight Australia star Cyrell Paule is currently participating on The Amazing Race Australia: Celeb Edition with her husband and Love Island Australia star Eden Dally."
Re: TAR Australia 8: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:46:53 PM »
Reality TV Fans Instagram has half of the speculated cast

 https://www.instagram.com/realitytv_fan?igsh=NGo1d2t3dGN6NTBq - on his stories.

Billy and his kid, Cyrell & Eden are listed. They also list, comedian Peter Hellier and his wife, comedian Luke Mcgreggor and his mum, singer & actresses Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her sister, swimmer Ian Thorpe with a guy, and nephobaby Jett Kenny & his girlfriend,
Re: TAR Australia 8: Cast Discussion & ID Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:45:37 AM »
Quote from: theamazingracer21 on Yesterday at 11:46:53 PM
Reality TV Fan’s Instagram has half of the speculated cast

 https://www.instagram.com/realitytv_fan?igsh=NGo1d2t3dGN6NTBq - on his stories.

Billy and his kid, Cyrell & Eden are listed. They also list, comedian Peter Hellier and his wife, comedian Luke Mcgreggor and his mum, singer & actresses Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her sister, swimmer Ian Thorpe with a guy, and nephobaby Jett Kenny & his girlfriend,



With credit to realitytv_fan on Instagram.

It's always nice when half of the cast has already been identified, but it sort of takes the fun out of some of the detective work? It would be really easy to identify these "celebrities" too, if only we got some clearer pictures!

Also, this was posted by the same account???


And to also add some more fuel to the fire...
