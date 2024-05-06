« previous next »
S46: Ep 13: "Friends Going to War" (5/22/2024, 3HR Season Finale)
« on: May 06, 2024, 12:39:22 PM »
THE FINAL FIVE CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE ONE-HOUR AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

Friends Going to War  The remaining five castaways must overcome multiple obstacles to guarantee they cannot be voted out of this game in the penultimate immunity challenge. With the final immunity of the season comes the power to choose who will have to earn their way to the final three. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 22 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S46: Ep 13: "Friends Going to War" (5/22/2024, 3HR Season Finale)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:38:09 AM »
Survivor - Friends Going to War (Sneak Peek)

Idol fever strikes the NuiNui beach and launches a massive hunt for the last hidden immunity idol of the season. With the end of the game in sight, castaways begin to question whether their resumes are enough to win the title of Sole Survivor. Then, in a test of precision, castaways compete for immunity and a spot in the final six, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 8 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M9uy8IydH3k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M9uy8IydH3k</a>
