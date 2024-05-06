THE FINAL FIVE CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE ONE-HOUR AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, MAY 22



Friends Going to War  The remaining five castaways must overcome multiple obstacles to guarantee they cannot be voted out of this game in the penultimate immunity challenge. With the final immunity of the season comes the power to choose who will have to earn their way to the final three. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 22 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.