S46: Ep 12: "Mamma Bear" (5/15/2024)
IN ONE OF THE MOST EMOTIONAL REWARD CHALLENGES OF THE SEASON, CASTAWAYS FIGHT FOR THEIR CHANCE TO WIN LETTERS FROM HOME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Mamma Bear  In one of the most emotional reward challenges of the season, castaways fight for their chance to win letters from home. Alliances begin to crumble and individual plans emerge after players compete in a race of balance, speed and puzzle skills to earn immunity and a spot in the final five, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 15 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S46: Ep 12: "Mamma Bear" (5/15/2024)
Survivor - Mamma Bear (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fNuI1qXE9S4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fNuI1qXE9S4</a>
