11th: Olus & Dorothy/Trystenne & Eva

10th: Olus & Dorothy/Trystenne & Eva

9th: Brad & Samantha/John & Connor/Olivia & Julia

8th: Brad & Samantha/John & Connor/Olivia & Julia

7th: Brad & Samantha/John & Connor/Olivia & Julia

6th: Michael & Amari

5th: Kevin & Gurleen

F4: Colin & Matt, Lauren & Nicole, Taylor & Katie, and Tyson & Michael



Yes! Olus and Dorthy weee seen in BC so they are likely second boot if leg one in Niagara. Also Olivia and Julia were seen in Russell so we know they survived BC