Author Topic: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 3555 times)

TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« on: April 23, 2024, 03:44:40 PM »
LIVE sightings go here!  :hearts: And ONLY live sightings please!!

If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what colour they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!

If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email me or any of the TAR detectives, our emails are in our profiles. Your confidentiality will be respected. You can also PM us if you register here.

IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. Let me or one of the mods know, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!

Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler message one of the Detectives FIRST please.

If you are posting a tweet, please post the tweet, the tweet time, and LINK TO the twitter user name. Take a screencap if you can, tweets do disappear.
Please be kind, and don't all bury the poor unsuspecting twitterer with questions, if you see another RFFer on the job, let them handle it.

Photos should be credited. If someone is kind enough to share some with us specifically, those should be marked with photo by...or photo credit to....when posting. Generally, pics posted on Flickr, Instagram, twitter are considered "public". Ask if you need help.

If you are posting a FB post, please quote the post, PLEASE include the time and date, but do NOT post the poster's name. Please do send  me  the link and name though so we can keep a full list for the Summary thread. 

If you find a BLOG, please check with me please before posting, we do try to ask the bloggers for permission to use their info and may be already waiting for an answer.

If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM us to ask before you post.



The mods get grouchy if they have to move posts.... so any non-live sighting chatter WILL be deleted!

Big :ghug: to all of you who are bringing us info, we couldn't do this without you!!
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #1 on: April 23, 2024, 05:09:20 PM »
Back to where it all began.

Quote from: jeanyesbc on April 23, 2024, 04:20:19 PM
Teams have been spotted in Niagara Falls
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #2 on: April 24, 2024, 12:16:10 AM »
Saw them setting up at the falls earlier today

Live cam Hilton Hotel 1:30 pst
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #3 on: April 26, 2024, 02:34:53 PM »
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #4 on: April 26, 2024, 07:29:44 PM »
Team asked for directions to Gower Point Road in Gibsons this morning.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6O_ZdJvRrR/
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #5 on: April 28, 2024, 01:52:37 PM »
Via Carole R on FB in response a post about to Fridays filming.

They are on the Langdale to Horseshoe Bay ferry with us right now!

Headed towards Vancouver.
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #6 on: April 28, 2024, 03:37:25 PM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1cff9lk/the_amazing_race_spotted/
https://www.reddit.com/r/theamazingracecanada/comments/1cff3ll/the_amazing_race_spotted_in_granville_island/

Via /u/Deep-Explanation-850

the amazing race spotted?

Walking around Granville island in bc with family and talked to some restaurant and one of the camera guys.


https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1cfprbi/racers_spotted/

Via /u/doubleapowpow

My wife and I were in the Granville Market in Vancouver, BC and saw contestants racing through the market. We spotted the route info and clue envelopes in the contestants hands. Sorry if this is a spoiler, just got into the show the past couple months after a back injury and am so excited to say I'm in the Amazing Race (background).
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #7 on: April 29, 2024, 07:40:14 AM »
From Sunday night.
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #8 on: April 29, 2024, 03:35:40 PM »
  • BIG MISTAKE
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #9 on: April 29, 2024, 06:41:06 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on April 29, 2024, 03:35:40 PM
Can someone repost these photos? I cant right now.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/pentictonrantandrave/permalink/766771048879894/?app=fbl
I'm only gonna post a few of these.
Credit to Dave Armstrong on Facebook:




Task at Area 27 Motorsports Park


Teams (non-participating teammates) at Area 27


John at the Roadblock clue location (S.S. Sicamous)


Brad & Samantha opening a Roadblock clue
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #10 on: April 29, 2024, 07:30:19 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on April 29, 2024, 06:41:06 PM
I'm only gonna post a few of these.

Thank you so much Bookworm.
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #11 on: April 30, 2024, 08:24:58 AM »
https://www.reddit.com/r/penticton/comments/1cgf3v1/amazing_race/?rdt=59068

I saw some of the crew outside the bookstore on Main Street downtown [Monday] morning. Sorry that doesn't help you now! But can confirm they are around.

I didn't know what it was for, but there were signs around the Japanese garden saying that there would be some filming talking place.
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #12 on: April 30, 2024, 06:36:07 PM »
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #13 on: April 30, 2024, 07:20:44 PM »
From Russell Manitoba city website
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #14 on: April 30, 2024, 10:53:33 PM »
There was a U-Turn Vote in Parker Place, Richmond. Lots of photos were posted in Chinese via The Red Book.

http://xhslink.com/t4LM1H
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:32:03 PM »
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:35:01 AM »
https://twitter.com/adulting_pro/status/1785861361861321082

$100 says Amazing Race Canada is in Regina today. The production company made an order at a local coffee shop I just happened to have a meeting at.

So to clarify, teams are in Regina, SK first.


There is a task at Mosaic Stadium this morning. Guessing theyll bus the teams to Russell after this task.

https://www.facebook.com/636895650/posts/pfbid0CqjdqXz22HQW49VvfPq8mD68PSCjuLquYnd8zc3tTYkGnmce9HUZoRGrV5hVmLHJl/

https://www.riderfans.com/forum/forum/main-forum/1105654-amazing-race-canada-mosaic-stadium-may-2nd

Quote
We're thrilled to announce an unforgettable experience for you through Rider Rewards presented by Conexus Credit Union!

Amazing Race Canada is coming to Mosaic Stadium on May 2nd, and we're inviting you to join us in the "Fan Zone" where you'll be cheering on the contestants. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in one of Canada's most popular and beloved travel adventure reality series. We can't tell you exactly what you will see, but we can say you will be front and centre to take in some verified action.

Here are some important details:

Date: Thursday, May 2nd, 2024
⏰Time: 6:30am - 11:30am
Location: Mosaic Stadium - Lobby 2 Doors
Dress Code: Wear Your Best Rider Gear
Photos and videos aren't allowed, but bragging rights are!
By entering Mosaic Stadium, you will be in a filmed area and may appear in the background of the footage
Coffee and donuts will be served

As a valued Season Ticket and Rider Rewards Member, we're extending this experience to you and your loved ones. You can redeem additionally for your friends and family (maximum limit of 6 redemptions per user).

To secure your spot, simply redeem this item through your Rider Rewards account.
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:28:41 AM »
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:01:26 PM »
Via Novi N.
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:08:45 PM »
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:45:00 PM »
Busy day today in Russell, hometown of Jon Montgomery the host of Canadas Amazing Race, getting ready for day 2 of filming. On our way to Brandon so gonna miss all the action this afternoon. 😎

via Grace R. on FB
Re: TAR Canada 10 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:48:43 PM »
