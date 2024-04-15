« previous next »
S46: Ep 9: "Spicy Jeff" (4/24/2024)
CONFUSION AND CHAOS CONTINUE TO MAKE WAVES THROUGHOUT CAMP AFTER A SHOCKING TRIBAL COUNCIL, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Spicy Jeff  Confusion and chaos continue to make waves throughout camp after a shocking tribal council. Castaways must test their balance to earn safety and a spot in the final eight. Then, the emergence of multiple hidden immunity idols shakes the plan for the next tribal council, on SURVIVOR Wednesday, April 24 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S46: Ep 9: "Spicy Jeff" (4/24/2024)
Survivor - Spicy Jeff (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xHK5e8Ex8Nw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xHK5e8Ex8Nw</a>

Survivor - Spicy Jeff (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QqmI5NENpEQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QqmI5NENpEQ</a>
