« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Destination X  (Read 103 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Straightfromtranslation

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 55
Destination X
« on: Today at 01:45:10 PM »
Theres a brand new reality show coming out possibly early next year called Destination X. Anyone have any information on it? Is it at all similar to the amazing race?
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1565
Re: Destination X
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:53:31 PM »
https://variety.com/2023/tv/global/bbc-and-nbcuniversal-co-commission-belgian-reality-show-destination-x-1235585107/

Quote
In Destination X 10 contestants board a Destination X Bus with blacked-out blinds. Throughout the trip reality is regularly tweaked to mislead the contestants as well as the viewers at home. At the end of each episode, the contestant who places their X on a map furthest away from the buss actual location has to leave the game and loses their shot at winning a cash prize.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4213
Re: Destination X
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:31:12 PM »
There's an online game I've seen people play on Twitch that's basically this. Sounds like an interesting idea for a show!
Logged

Offline Straightfromtranslation

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 55
Re: Destination X
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:26:00 PM »
Any idea when the BBC version will be filming?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 