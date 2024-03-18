« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)  (Read 1024 times)

TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« on: March 18, 2024, 01:09:54 PM »
TEAMS PARAGLIDE THEIR WAY OVER THE CITY OF MEDELLÍN TO START THIS LEG OF THE RACE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Those Who Wander Are Not Lost  Teams paraglide their way to the start of this leg in Medellín, Colombia where they must choose between detours getting in sync or decoding a rebus puzzle, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 3 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #1 on: March 28, 2024, 02:33:04 PM »
PRESS PICTURES



















Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #2 on: March 28, 2024, 02:38:51 PM »














Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #3 on: March 28, 2024, 02:46:20 PM »
















Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #4 on: March 28, 2024, 03:39:46 PM »
The graffiti task is also located in the Comuna 13. It's part of what is known as the Graffiti Tour of Medellín.
Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #5 on: March 28, 2024, 03:43:18 PM »
Also bringing this from the first look thread, the Pit Stop location:

Quote from: Alenaveda on March 27, 2024, 11:35:45 AM
20 to 23 and 95 to 97 is one of the pedestrian bridges on the Parque del Río Medellín.




Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #6 on: March 28, 2024, 03:58:30 PM »
Need to find a precise match of the area, but the paragliding Roadblock is mostly sure located at San Felix in the outskirts of Medellín. There's a company specialized in this activity in the area.
Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #7 on: March 28, 2024, 06:14:49 PM »
The guy with Sunny & Bizzy on this cap is Chota 13, one of the most important graffiti artist from Colombia and who had made a huge number of the graffitis from the Comuna 13 in Medellin.



Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #8 on: March 29, 2024, 11:51:02 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on March 28, 2024, 06:14:49 PM
The guy with Sunny & Bizzy on this cap is Chota 13, one of the most important graffiti artist from Colombia and who had made a huge number of the graffitis from the Comuna 13 in Medellin.





This also confirms Leafs finding in the Live Sightings thread:

Quote from: Leafsfan. on October 31, 2022, 07:37:33 PM
https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g297478-d7178986-r866613309-Comuna_13_Graffiti_Tour-Medellin_Antioquia_Department.html

There is a sighting on Trip Advisor from the Medellin leg

"We lucked out on the weather and got to see Chota working on a piece. We also were there on a day when they were filming an episode of the Amazing Race."

This is from the Comuna 13 Graffiti Tour. This could have been as simple as seeing the detour in this thread or the other detour could be graffiti related  :duno:
Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #9 on: March 29, 2024, 05:53:31 PM »
Amazing Race - Those Who Wander Are Not Lost (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZMFdtzmCIk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZMFdtzmCIk</a>

Amazing Race - Those Who Wander Are Not Lost (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/El7jtvnitjg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/El7jtvnitjg</a>
Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:54:55 PM »
If Im understanding this right:

Paraglide RI
Detour (Dance/Murals)
Roadblock
Pit Stop
Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:35:32 PM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 12:54:55 PM
If Im understanding this right:

Paraglide RI
Detour (Dance/Murals)
Roadblock
Pit Stop

Looks like that.
Re: TAR36: Ep 4: "Those Who Wander Are Not Lost" (4/3/2024)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:38:29 PM »
On the dancing task, teams are instructed to reach the Escaleras Mecánicas de la Comuna 13 - the Electric Stairways -. The hip hop crew usually has its performances in the area of the Tramo 6 - section 6 - of them.
