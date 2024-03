4 and 9. Playa Sosúa, Dominican Republic 10. Bridgetown, Barbados 15. Northern Coast of Barbados 34. Puerto Plata (cannot find the exact location, but a number of providers offer jungle/beach buggy excursions with the exact buggy model as is in the intro) 35. Cruise ship on the Ozama River in the Port of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:01 PM by Bookworm »

"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax