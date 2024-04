DROP YOUR BUFFS! CASTAWAYS HIT THE GROUND RUNNING TO FIGURE OUT WHERE THE CRACKS ARE WITHIN THE OTHER TRIBES, ON “SURVIVOR,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

“Cancel Christmas” – Drop your buffs! Castaways hit the ground running to figure out where the cracks are within the other tribes. The players hope to find new life in the game if they can earn the merge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 3 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.