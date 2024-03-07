« previous next »
TAR36: Ep 2: "Trust But Verify" (3/20/2024)

TAR36: Ep 2: "Trust But Verify" (3/20/2024)
TEAMS CONTINUE THE MEGALEG IN PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO, WHERE THEY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN DETOURS THAT GET THEM READY FOR A FIESTA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Trust But Verify  Teams continue the megaleg in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they must choose between detours that get them ready for a fiesta, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 20 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 2: "Trust But Verify" (3/20/2024)
The Amazing Race - Trust But Verify

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WXYEyblgzMs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WXYEyblgzMs</a>
Re: TAR36: Ep 2: "Trust But Verify" (3/20/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 2: "Trust But Verify" (3/20/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 2: "Trust But Verify" (3/20/2024)
