Age: 40



Pronouns: He/Him



Zodiac: Libra



Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.



Occupation: Fiber Optic Technician



Relationship Status: Married



Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN12?

I was selected because I possess an energetic personality and always have a positive attitude.



What is your strategy going into the house?

To develop relationships on a personal level, which will provide valuable information on how to proceed forward, like an aid to seeing into the future.



What aspect of your personality do you think will shine the most?

Sense of humour.

What strengths do you bring that will help you in POV/HOH challenges?

My ability to adapt, learn and execute any activity at a highly skilled level.

What part of the Big Brother Canada experience are you most excited for?

Participating in all the fun games, dressing up in fun outfits, and hosting POV games.



What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?



To hold back the truly competitive side of me.



Whatís the first thing you would buy with the grand prize winnings?

Three round trips to Thailand for me and my family.



What legacy do you hope to leave behind after your time on BBCAN12?

For people to understand and truly be humble and happy with themselves. To show them you must live out a dream every day.



Fill in the Blank:



My idea of a perfect day includes: wake surfing behind my boat on a beautiful calm summer day with family and friends. Surfing, listening to music into the evening, while watching the sunset reflect off the glass like water.



My biggest pet peeve is: when a person believes or behaves as though they are superior to others.



My greatest strength is: my ability to quickly adapt and learn new skills.



My biggest fear is: random acts of violence.



My most prized possession is: my surfboard.



The best advice Iíve ever received is: work smarter, not harder.



My hidden talent is: ride a bike backwards.



Most spontaneous thing Iíve done is: surprising my friend with a 40th birthday trip and hopping on a flight with him to celebrate.



If I could possess any superpower, it would be: reading minds.



My celebrity lookalike is: Usher.



My celebrity crush is: Madelyn Cline.



When Iím stressed, I cope by: being alone to analyze whatís making me feel that way.



If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: Alaskan king crab.



I get along best with people who: are self-sufficient and not needy.



My friends/family would describe me as someone who: as extremely competitive, highly active, and entertaining.



A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: creating my own family and having a house.