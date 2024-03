ONE TRIBE STRUGGLES TO KEEP THEIR HEADS IN THE GAME AFTER THE FIRST TRIBAL COUNCIL OF THE SEASON, ON A TWO-HOUR EPISODE OF “SURVIVOR,” WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

“Scorpio Energy” – One tribe struggles to keep their heads in the game after the first tribal council of the season. Another castaway will win the biggest and most intense music battle in SURVIVOR history, “Taylor Swift vs. Metallica.” Then, tribes must use teamwork and persistence during the immunity challenge to keep them from heading to tribal council, on a two-hour episode of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.