Survivor 46 Preview



Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer Jeff Probst gives a behind-the-scenes look at the 46th season of SURVIVOR, where eighteen new castaways will embark on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of winning the title of sole survivor and the $1 Million grand prize. The two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR 46 airs Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V2QXh4zJQm4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V2QXh4zJQm4</a>