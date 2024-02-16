« previous next »
S46: Ep 1: "This is Where the Legends Are Made (2/28/2024)
18 NEW CASTAWAYS EMBARK ON THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME WHEN THEY ARE LEFT STRANDED ON THE ISLANDS OF FIJI IN PURSUIT OF THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28



This is Where the Legends Are Made  Eighteen new castaways embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji. Tribes must be the first to crack the code to earn essential camp supplies. Then, three castaways will go on a journey away from their new tribes, on the historic two-hour premiere of the 46th edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S46: Ep 1: "This is Where the Legends Are Made (2/28/2024)
First Twelve Minutes Of The Premiere

Survivor 46 - Sneak Peek (Part 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e5c7g1MG8NA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e5c7g1MG8NA</a>

Survivor 46 - Sneak Peek (Part 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mb-kLo8nYjw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mb-kLo8nYjw</a>

Survivor 46 - Sneak Peek (Part 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tOAcDCbGxXI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tOAcDCbGxXI</a>

Video credit to JD 40

Re: S46: Ep 1: "This is Where the Legends Are Made (2/28/2024)
Survivor 46 Preview

Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer Jeff Probst gives a behind-the-scenes look at the 46th season of SURVIVOR, where eighteen new castaways will embark on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of winning the title of sole survivor and the $1 Million grand prize. The two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR 46 airs Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V2QXh4zJQm4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V2QXh4zJQm4</a>
Re: S46: Ep 1: "This is Where the Legends Are Made (2/28/2024)
Survivor - This is Where the Legends Are Made (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sj_m-bY1jE0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sj_m-bY1jE0</a>

Survivor - This is Where  the Legends  Are Made (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U_QVzBnTotY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U_QVzBnTotY</a>

Survivor - This is Where the Legends Are Made (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RVA-sPFTVKI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RVA-sPFTVKI</a>
