MEET THE 25 SUITORS VYING FOR JENN TRAN’S FINAL ROSE

‘THE BACHELORETTE’ PREMIERES MONDAY, JULY 8, AT 8/7c

Join 25 men on their jet-setting journey to find love with Jenn Tran, when the 21st season of “The Bachelorette” premieres, MONDAY, JULY 8 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.



Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.

The 25 men who will vie for Jenn’s heart are the following:

Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Okla.

Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.

Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Fla.

Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, Calif.

Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill.

Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, N.Y.

Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.

John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Fla.

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.

Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.

Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, Calif.

Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.

Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.

Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.

Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, Calif.

Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Ga.

Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

