Survivor 46 News & Media
SURVIVOR ANNOUNCES THE 18 NEW CASTAWAYS COMPETING ON THE 46TH EDITION WITH A 2-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE ON WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28





Emmy®-Nominated Series Returns with Two-Hour Episodes for the Premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and on Wednesday, March 6,

Followed by 90-Minute Episodes Throughout the Season

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the iconic reality series premieres its 46th edition and kicks off with two historic two-hour episodes for the premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and the second episode on Wednesday, March 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji. These determined players must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The moral dilemmas, extreme situations and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day.

The individuals competing on the 46th season are fans from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.
Re: Survivor 46 News & Media
Survivor | Super Bowl Spot

The CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of SURVIVOR ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky advantages, game-changing twists and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji. The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game. The individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game, but the goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LM9wI_LYM1c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LM9wI_LYM1c</a>
