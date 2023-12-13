« previous next »
S45: Ep 13: "Living the Survivor Dream" (12/20/2023 3HR Season Finale)

S45: Ep 13: "Living the Survivor Dream" (12/20/2023 3HR Season Finale)
December 13, 2023
THE FINAL FIVE CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE ONE-HOUR AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

Living the Survivor Dream  The remaining five castaways must stack up a win in the immunity challenge to secure a spot in the final four. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor on the three-hour season finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
Re: S45: Ep 13: "Living the Survivor Dream" (12/20/2023 3HR Season Finale)
December 18, 2023
Re: S45: Ep 13: "Living the Survivor Dream" (12/20/2023 3HR Season Finale)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:39:52 AM »
Find out who will be crowned Sole Survivor Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

