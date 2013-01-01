who do we think is winning based on the edit?



I feel like Joel and Garrett are getting the most winners-like edit (+ they keep getting bought up by Phil in the narrations when they are not relevant to the story) have had P toned scenes and this last ep felt like the setup for an underdog story



Rob & Corey feel like a classic 2nd place team, i think it would really depend on where the storyline that was briefly mentioned this ep of them not having won any legs goes, it doesn't really feel like they have that much of a story otherwise



Greg & John seem like distinct 3rd placers, they do the the tasks, they narrate, we don't know too much about them personally, and it felt like the editors delibretley left in that clip of them on the way to the PS saying "we're the team to beat" potential downfall?