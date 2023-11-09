« previous next »
TAR Australia 7 FINALE LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
November 09, 2023, 03:59:13 PM
:conf: Happy TAR Australia 7 DAY!!! :conf: 



IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.



SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Australian Eastern Daylight Time!



And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!



Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 



Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:



We will have a LIVE streaming video posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or not on AEDT and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! [/size] :tup:



Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 7 FINALE LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
Reply #1 on: November 12, 2023, 10:51:33 AM
Really late into this. Had work stuff following day, and was only able to catch-up with the finale now.

Line-up start, reminded of TAR China, though totally fair considering the format, that mostly cut out the travelling time between destinations.

Really fun leg, hoping other versions re-use some of the locations.

When I heard about the ending, thought that would simply annoy me, however I was kind of crying mid way through it.
Hope they find a alternative solution for next confirmed celebrity season, maybe officially announcing sttagered charity awards, so the challenge beyond getting to F3, better placements get more award money for their charity.
Re: TAR Australia 7 FINALE LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:34:31 PM
What a weird season overall, honestly... Weird, lackluster race route, reduced prize money, and TAR Australia's continued editing out of important tasks. (You paid the money to set up those three Roadblocks, now we don't even get to see them? Not even as an extra on the website? Weird waste of money...)

It was the teams that saved this season for me. If they weren't all so interesting, entertaining and engaging, I probably would have just slept through the second half of the season. From the production side of things, this was definitely a sleeper for me. It's not even that they only visited three countries, but they're three very SIMILAR countries, so there was a lack of diversity. Every leg was just tropical, heat-sweltering Asia. If the budget required they only visit three countries, I'd prefer they at least be on different continents or different enough from each other in some way. (Even just replacing Cambodia with Japan would have helped, for example)

Thumbs down from me, but a minor thumbs down thanks to the wonderful teams.
Re: TAR Australia 7 FINALE LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:35 PM
I'm thinking a lot of their budget got eaten up in "appearance fees", after reading how retired AFL star Warwick Capper was cast to race with his son, then pulled out because they wouldn't pay him enough.

So there's a good chance we'll see a similar style of route for the recently-announced Celebrity Edition 2 in 2024. Like you said, hopefully the country choices are at least more diverse.

Also, the end result was a nice surprise but not something that the next one should repeat. In the words of Elise Doganieri on TAR32's answer-sharing, they'll "have to put a lid on that"... maybe some money for each of the final 3's charities by default?
Re: TAR Australia 7 FINALE LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:36:42 PM
So there's a good chance we'll see a similar style of route for the recently-announced Celebrity Edition 2 in 2024. Like you said, hopefully the country choices are at least more diverse.

My hope is they do a string of legs in a different continent next time.  TARAU rarely visits Europe for a long period of time, and with the show's propensity to go a bit more off the beaten path with its contestants (over US), I'd be happy to see typically-visited countries from new angles.
Re: TAR Australia 7 FINALE LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:36:44 PM
I loved this season. While the first legs in India felt a little slow (or, at the very least, I wasn't yet invested), I loved having consecutive legs in the same country. The visit to Penang built on prior franchises' showings, and I was pleasantly surprised to see enjoy legs in one city- Siem Reap- without it feeling repetitive.

One strength of TAR Australia, at least as of late, is its ability, or willingness, to dive deeper into countries and further from airports. Take last season, for example, we got to see further into rural Turkey or Mayan ruins in Belize, with the additional legs without worrying about transit.

I wouldn't call the route lackluster, and with carbon emissions being an increased factor in race planning- or at least a source of public scrutiny (cf. TAR Suomi)- it could be a model for the US. Looking at the US thread, I know many of this forum's members have complained about double legs, but I almost prefer them, so long as the cities don't repeat within a single season. Even the two sides of Jaipur were enough to satiate me. Moving forward, I'm curious if the US version will start to incorporate three legs in a single country in a racecourse. If so, this season could be a fine example.
