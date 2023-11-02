« previous next »
TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)

TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
RELATIONSHIPS ARE TESTED AS TEAMS EXPERIENCE THEIR FIRST SELF-DRIVE LEG IN GERMANY, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8



Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car  Having experienced the U-turn in India, relationships are tested as teams take on their first self-drive leg in Germany. Also, teams rappel down a castle wall and use their taste buds to identify different mustards, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 8 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host. 
Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HHP7nCQSiu4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HHP7nCQSiu4</a>
Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
The football challenge is at the Deutsches Sport & Olympia Museum in Hamburg here, within spitting distance of the Pit Stop at the Lindt Chocolate Museum.
Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
The Amazing Race - Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MMhZXM4HOs8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MMhZXM4HOs8</a>

The Amazing Race - Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UePUdDHS2m8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UePUdDHS2m8</a>

The Amazing Race - Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wxyQv6jup1k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wxyQv6jup1k</a>

Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
Teams are on the car ferry crossing the Rhine from Kaub to just south of Oberwesel. Probably just for production to get a shot of Pfalzgrafenstein Castle in the middle of the river, as they drive between Rüdesheim am Rhein and Rheinstein Castle.

Steve/Anna Leigh are on the B50 (heading east) turning onto the A61 (heading north) here. Not the most efficient route between Rheinstein Castle and Cologne, but it's not too far off.
Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
PRESS PICTURES













Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:45:24 PM »












Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:50:31 PM »












Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:55:17 PM »












Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
The mustard takes place at the Malakoffturm here, also just a few steps away from the Pit Stop at the Lindt Chocolate Museum. Looks like this and the football are the two sides of the Detour, right at the end of the leg.

Two Roadblocks, one for rappelling at the Rheinstein Castle in Trechtingshausen, and another for the locks at Hohenzollern Bridge?

Still not sure where the costumes + horse takes place. Based on the windows in Lena/Morgan's and Rob/Corey's pictures, looks like the second floor of a conference hall?
Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
Found the locations of Todd/Ashlie and Lena/Morgan lost in Cologne. Does this help us narrow down the festival hall?
Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
Got it! The Karneval takes place at Gürzenich Köln.
(So unless there's another route marker we haven't seen, both Todd/Ashlie and Lena/Morgan are actually lost.) Lena/Morgan took an unintentional turn and are much closer to their destination than originally intended.
Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
I'm counting six tasks from the press photos + self-driving should make this a jam-packed leg. I wonder if teams will book their own flights, too?
Re: TAR35: Ep 7: "Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car" (11/8/2023)
