Good leg. So happy to see Emma & Hayley thrive again! And Alli & Angie continuing their streak as well.
Jana definitely needs to lay off Cor a bit, like where she called him dumb for spilling the rice bowl. Yeah, he has attitude too, but he's 16, it's that normal rebellious age. Mom isn't really helping the situation.
I 100% expected this leg would be a Non-Elimination, they won't drop down to 4 teams this soon.
Yup, fun leg. It's cool that Emma & Hayley took the momentum given to them from the school challenge and were able to take the lead.
Hoping both Emma & Hayley and Alli & Angie survive to the finals.
Surprised Darren struggled that much in the RB, to the point that required a footrace to the pitstop between the bottom 2 teams.
Not surprised that this was non-elim. I expect next weeks episodes to be F4, followed by the last non-elim of the season.