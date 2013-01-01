« previous next »
TAR Australia 7 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
Good leg. So happy to see Emma & Hayley thrive again! And Alli & Angie continuing their streak as well.

Jana definitely needs to lay off Cor a bit, like where she called him dumb for spilling the rice bowl. Yeah, he has attitude too, but he's 16, it's that normal rebellious age. Mom isn't really helping the situation.

Show content
I 100% expected this leg would be a Non-Elimination, they won't drop down to 4 teams this soon.

Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
It is astonishing that this is the version of TAR with the most FF dominance so far for the 2023 seasons. I don't know how we get so many similarities among three different versions of TAR airing week-to-week right now with two tight races to the Pit Stop on the same day.
Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 09:03:32 PM
It is astonishing that this is the version of TAR with the most FF dominance so far for the 2023 seasons. I don't know how we get so many similarities among three different versions of TAR airing week-to-week right now with two tight races to the Pit Stop on the same day.

Did you see the preview for next episode?

Show content
Now it's their turn to do TAR35's lotus challenge. Of course the stakes will be higher with 5 teams as opposed to 12.
Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 8 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 02:19:31 PM
Good leg. So happy to see Emma & Hayley thrive again! And Alli & Angie continuing their streak as well.

Jana definitely needs to lay off Cor a bit, like where she called him dumb for spilling the rice bowl. Yeah, he has attitude too, but he's 16, it's that normal rebellious age. Mom isn't really helping the situation.

Show content
I 100% expected this leg would be a Non-Elimination, they won't drop down to 4 teams this soon.

Yup, fun leg. It's cool that Emma & Hayley took the momentum given to them from the school challenge and were able to take the lead.
Hoping both Emma & Hayley and Alli & Angie survive to the finals.
Surprised Darren struggled that much in the RB, to the point that required a footrace to the pitstop between the bottom 2 teams.

Show content
Not surprised that this was non-elim. I expect next weeks episodes to be F4, followed by the last non-elim of the season.
