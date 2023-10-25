« previous next »
TAR Australia 7 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread

Maanca

TAR Australia 7 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
October 25, 2023, 01:59:23 PM
:conf: Happy TAR Australia 7 DAY!!! :conf: 



IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.



SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Australian Eastern Daylight Time!



And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!



Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 



Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:



We will have a LIVE streaming video posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or not on AEDT and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! [/size] :tup:



Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
October 25, 2023, 02:01:19 PM
Brutal Roadblock. Doing TAR35's Express Pass bug eating as a Roadblock (these teams probably had to eat more), someone was bound to take a penalty. I don't blame them at all.

Well, there goes the chance of an all-female final 3. Shame - Bec & Kate were doing so well 🙁
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
October 25, 2023, 04:29:49 PM
Offering ARI was gorgeous, and challenged them with some clue reading.
I said it before, they're not going easy on these celebs. Having a task associated with that in Cambodia, was not surprising, but having that been a RB. Whoa....

Kinda sad to lose Bec and Kate, they were starting to improve the last few legs.


Random comment, we lost Grant earlier in the season, who I was aware won DWTS Australia and also hosted it previously, and I came into this TAR season aware that Ali and Angie and the sister and mom to Cody Simpson who were in DWTS US a few years ago. but I don't know i just had odd realization (for the timing) yesterday that Harry from Harry & Teddy, were the same Harry competing on DWTS US this season, despite watching both. Just found so funny that my brain didn't match him as the same person, until about now. So much about George being from Survivor, but this TAR season seems to have more to do with Dancing with the Stars.....
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
October 25, 2023, 06:11:04 PM
The locations and tasks this season have been well-designed to push the celebs, so it should not come as a surprise that they would do an entomophagous task in Cambodia.

Bec & Kate were expecting it, and it's sad that they knew it would be their downfall even with the wayward Harry & Teddy.
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 7 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
Yesterday at 10:43:53 PM
For the Fandom, I was confused on whether to count the Roadblock for Bec & Kate. I never heard one of them agree to do it, did they just see what's going on and immediately take the penalty?

I counted this as a "Did not perform"
