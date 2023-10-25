Offering ARI was gorgeous, and challenged them with some clue reading.
I said it before, they're not going easy on these celebs. Having a task associated with that in Cambodia, was not surprising, but having that been a RB. Whoa....
Kinda sad to lose Bec and Kate, they were starting to improve the last few legs.
Random comment, we lost Grant earlier in the season, who I was aware won DWTS Australia and also hosted it previously, and I came into this TAR season aware that Ali and Angie and the sister and mom to Cody Simpson who were in DWTS US a few years ago. but I don't know i just had odd realization (for the timing) yesterday that Harry from Harry & Teddy, were the same Harry competing on DWTS US this season, despite watching both. Just found so funny that my brain didn't match him as the same person, until about now. So much about George being from Survivor, but this TAR season seems to have more to do with Dancing with the Stars.....