We should have most of Leg 5!



- Teams get released at the same time from Jaipur Intl Airport

- Take taxis to the bottom of Amer Fort, where they carry sugarcane up to the first courtyard (Jaleb Chowk)

- Roadblock within Amer Fort (Diwan-e-Aam), where teams dance with pots on their head

- Travel on foot to Panna Meena ka Kund (stepwell)

- Detour decision (we see Morgan/Lena holding the Detour clue in the press photos) at Panna Meena ka Kund

- Take an auto-rickshaw to Jaigarh Fort; this is where Robbin/Chelsea pass Todd/Ashlie (still holding Roadblock clue) in the previews

- Both Detour options (assemble a tableau / do a marionette play) are at Jaigarh Fort, with the tableau slightly further in

- Take an auto-rickshaw to the Pit Stop at the royal crematorium Gaitor Ki Chhatriyan