Not sure if George trying to play Survivor during the RB was sad or just hilarious.
At least from the TAR_US, there seems to be weird pattern, that former Survivor players don't really excel when heading to TAR, except for Rob and Amber (and that was in the olden days), while from both TAR_US and TAR_Can, former BB players do perform better when the transfer happens.
I wonder if the detour option might have shifted placements better if were not for the fact that most top teams went to the eating one, while the bottom placing teams went for the sweets options.
Loving how close the top teams have been racing to reach the pit-stop. Overall, gotta say I'm impressed with this season so far. Was not expecting this, when this was announced as an Celebrity Edition, and with that also agreed that I am astonished that we still got all 3 FF teams in at top 6 and placing well.
Show content
Happy that Jana & Cor finally got a 1st place finish. So all top 5 teams were checked-in before the other remaining teams left the final ARI, interesting.
It almost felt intentional fix last week, when George and Pam got the non-elim leg, followed with a elim during the first part of the KOR, so they could survive to the camping trip, so he could over-talk about Survivor during that.
So glad to be rid of him, specifically.