TAR Australia 7 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Yesterday at 11:32:19 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia 7 DAY!!! :conf: 



IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.



SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Australian Eastern Daylight Time!



And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!



Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 



Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:



We will have a LIVE streaming video posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or not on AEDT and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! [/size] :tup:



Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:34:46 AM »
One thing I gotta praise this season for so far is its female casting - I can't remember the last time a TAR season got to top 6 with all the FF teams standing!

Show content
Finally, George & Pam are gone. We no longer have to hear him talk about Survivor every episode, and the show's social media will have to talk about someone else for the second half of the season  :funny:

I heard where they reused George's "I'm the best worldwide Survivor player" soundbite from episode 2.
Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:54:07 PM »
Ultimately this became a leg where the first task was a major determining factor.
The Survivor music cue during the Roadblock.  :funny:
Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:15:32 AM »
Not sure if George trying to play Survivor during the RB was sad or just hilarious.
At least from the TAR_US, there seems to be weird pattern, that former Survivor players don't really excel when heading to TAR, except for Rob and Amber (and that was in the olden days), while from both TAR_US and TAR_Can, former BB players do perform better when the transfer happens.

I wonder if the detour option might have shifted placements better if were not for the fact that most top teams went to the eating one, while the bottom placing teams went for the sweets options.

Loving how close the top teams have been racing to reach the pit-stop. Overall, gotta say I'm impressed with this season so far. Was not expecting this, when this was announced as an Celebrity Edition, and with that also agreed that I am astonished that we still got all 3 FF teams in at top 6 and placing well.


Show content
Happy that Jana & Cor finally got a 1st place finish. So all top 5 teams were checked-in before the other remaining teams left the final ARI, interesting.

It almost felt intentional fix last week, when George and Pam got the non-elim leg, followed with a elim during the first part of the KOR, so they could survive to the camping trip, so he could over-talk about Survivor during that.
So glad to be rid of him, specifically. 
