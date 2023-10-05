« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 7 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread  (Read 68 times)

Online Maanca

TAR Australia 7 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 07:20:40 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on October 05, 2023, 02:15:16 AM
:conf: Happy TAR Australia 7 DAY!!! :conf: 



IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.



SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Australian Eastern Daylight Time!



And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!



Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 



Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:



We will have a LIVE streaming video posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or not on AEDT and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! [/size] :tup:



Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Online Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:22:22 PM »
What an episode! The best so far this season.

TARUS - Forgotten fanny pack last week.
TARAUS - Forgotten backpacks last week, forgotten fanny pack and backpacks this episode.

In the excitement of the moment, racers really have to remember their stuff.

It's a miracle they weren't last 😮
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 7 Episode 3 LIVE SHOW Updates and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:17:38 PM »
Agreed, this was easily the best leg. TAR Australia has become the only version to keep the Fast Forward alive. Surprised it took this long to do piercings since TAR already did head shaving and tattoos. We got our first mention of Macedonian Jesus. I just can't fathom losing bags twice back to back. It's become quite a trend.

How mad was Darren when he heard that it was a NEL?
