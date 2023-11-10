« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR35: Ep 3: "No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream" (10/11/2023)  (Read 153 times)

2 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25912
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR35: Ep 3: "No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream" (10/11/2023)
« on: Today at 01:54:12 PM »
TEAMS FEEL THE STRAIN OF COMMERCIAL TRAVEL AND CHOOSE BETWEEN MAKING RICE PAPER OR WRAPPING A SCOOTER IN VINYL IN VIETNAM, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11



No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream  The teams feel the strain of commercial travel and float their way through the Mekong Delta as they are challenged between making rice paper or customizing a scooter by wrapping it in vinyl in Vietnam, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 11 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:11:41 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25912
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 3: "No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream" (10/11/2023)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:42:35 PM »
Press Pictures













Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25912
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 3: "No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream" (10/11/2023)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:47:30 PM »












Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25912
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 3: "No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream" (10/11/2023)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:53:00 PM »










Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25912
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 3: "No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream" (10/11/2023)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:00:16 PM »










Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25912
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR35: Ep 3: "No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream" (10/11/2023)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:05 PM »








Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 