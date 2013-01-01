« previous next »
TAR Australia 7 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread

BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 7 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« on: Today at 02:30:01 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR Australia 7 PREMIERE DAY!!! :conf: 



IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.



SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Australian Eastern Daylight Time!



And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!



Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 



Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:



We will have a LIVE streaming video posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or not on AEDT and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! [/size] :tup:



Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 7 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:42:01 AM »
Wow, India on the first leg. Throwing them into the fire right from the start.

George seems like a jerk already. The way he talks to his sister, and the carrying on about "Jana Pittman lied to us, Jana Pittman, Jana Pittman" is shades of the TAR24 Dave O'Leary U-Turn. For those who have seen Australian Survivor, is this how he normally is?

Show content
Saw the first elimination coming from early on. There was little urgency in them :(
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 7 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:28:43 PM »
I enjoyed this premiere more than TAR35, tbh.
A good Leg, could've done one more task though. A good cast too. And they kept all the stereotypical "I'm a celebrity"/"I'm used to being pampered blah blah" stuff to a minimum.

Definitely felt more like "normal" TAR than the last two seasons already.
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 7 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:39:26 PM »
So, last week we had Finnish celebrities in Bangkok, and this week we have Aussie celebrities in Delhi. These shows love to go for the chaotic route. I don't why they chose to only focus on two tasks and cut a Roadblock (Second time this has happened on TAR AU in Delhi). For all of the complaints about the amount of tasks in TAR 35, they showed more in less time. Chandni Chowk was a great setting for the Detour. George is going to stick out on any show he is on, and it's what we have come to expect.

Quote from: Maanca on Today at 08:42:01 AM
For those who have seen Australian Survivor, is this how he normally is?

Yes.

Show content
I have to agree with Maanca. They felt low energy.
stunami

Re: TAR Australia 7 Premiere Episode LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:51:52 PM »
Just finished the episode!
It was ok but yeah felt they should have added one extra task, esp. it was 111 minutes.
The elimination was pretty obvious, I think the editing used a trick and they probably didn't see any other teams after the starting line lol

Lots of likeable teams, my fave after ep one are Emma & Hayley.
I was reading on other forums that apparently people were suprised that they cast Harry because he has a Onlyfans and is known to scam people... yiked
Also for next week:

Show content
Taj Mahal, poop task, dance, typhoon or my!
Are we having an intersection? It seems like Harry & Teddy are doing the dance task with Jana & Cor?

