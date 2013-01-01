Just finished the episode!
It was ok but yeah felt they should have added one extra task, esp. it was 111 minutes.
The elimination was pretty obvious, I think the editing used a trick and they probably didn't see any other teams after the starting line lol
Lots of likeable teams, my fave after ep one are Emma & Hayley.
I was reading on other forums that apparently people were suprised that they cast Harry because he has a Onlyfans and is known to scam people... yiked
Also for next week:
Taj Mahal, poop task, dance, typhoon or my!
Are we having an intersection? It seems like Harry & Teddy are doing the dance task with Jana & Cor?