1. How excited are you for the new season?On a scale of one to ten... 100!
2. Are you happy that airports and commercial flights are back?So bloody excited! The charter plane was the worst part of The Amazing Race for two seasons and I'm so glad it has bit the dust!
3. What leg(s) are you looking forward to the most?I believe this is a Non-Spoiler Section (?), so I'm just gunna say Leg 11
4. Out of the teams, which one are you rooting for?All of team? I'll need to watch Episode 1 before I have an opinion on them...
5. Out of the teams, which one are you not rooting for?Same answer as above: none of them. I'll need to watch Episode 1 before I have an opinion on them...
6. Who is the early pick to win the Race?I've seen the Final Three spoilers for this season, so once again I won't be commenting on this question
7. Who will win Leg 1?I think Liam & Yeremi are gunna crush this leg!
8. Who will be Philiminated 1st?Once again, I've seen the spoilers, so I cannot comment on this question
9. Who says the title quote and why?I think it's going to be Phil!
10. Are you back?Obviously! I won't be posting in this thread if I wasn't back!