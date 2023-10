I'll update this as accurately and as frequently as I can for this season.CAST ASSESSMENT AND PRE-SEASON INTERVIEW PODCASTS (PRE-SEASON)1) The Reality Guysa) (Brian Volk. Billy DeMarco. Me. Recording Time: 33:17.)2) Nerdtainmenta) (First Impressions. Sarah Atwood. 45:47)b) (Cast Draft. Cayla Lee. James Wallington. Sarah Atwood. David Marker. I was in chat. 51:08)c) (Catch-Up With Emily & Molly. Sarah Atwood. Emily & Molly. 39:55)d) (Catch-Up With Luis & Michelle. Sarah Atwood. Luis & Michelle. 38:00)e) (Catch-Up With Lulu y Lala. Sarah Atwood. Lulu y Lala. 27:24)3) The CUP TVa) (The Other Logan. Lana. Cast Assessment. 44:11.)4) Reality Realllnessa) (Cast Assessment. Chantele Francis. Jonathan. 1:51:20.)5) Reality Nowa) (Cast Assessment. Randy. Abraham. 1:02:34.)6) The PitStopa) (Cast Assessment. Will Jardell. James Wallington. 1:06:14.)7) Hacking The Racea) (Cast Assessment. Keanu Andico. 15:01.)Racers Recap.a) (Cast Assessment. Justin Scheman. Jen Hudak. James Earl Corley. 1:02:30. I was in chat.)9) CJUneditedPodcasta) (Cast Draft. James. Chrissy. 22:04)10) The TAR Pita) (Interview. Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary. 16:50)b) (Interview. Greg Franklin and John Franklin. 12:20)c) (Interview. Iliana Rivera and Liz Rivera. 13:43)d) (Interview. Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd. 11:53)e) (Interview. Anna Leigh and Steve. 11:54)f) (Interview. Andrea and Malaina. 17:56)g) (Interview. Liam and Yeremi. 23:01)h) (Interview. Joel and Garrett. 18:39)i) (Interview. Lena and Morgan. 16:11)j) (Interview. Sheridan and Alexandra. 15:41)EXCLUDED FROM INTERVIEWS:- ROB & COREY- ROBBIN & CHELSEA- VICTOR & JOCELYN11) TARstorian / Mea) (Cast Assessment of Andrea & Malaina. Me. 8:02.)b) (Cast Assessment of Robbin & Chelsea. Me. 8:45.)c) (Cast Assessment of Rob & Corey. Me. 13:27.)d) (Cast Assessment of Victor & Jocelyn. Me. 14:34.)e) (Cast Assessment of Elizabeth & Iliana. Me. 13:59)f) (Cast Assessment of Steve & Anna Leigh Wilson. Me. 10:01)g) (Cast Assessment of Todd & Ashlie Martin. Me. 7:56)h) (Cast Assessment of Morgan & Lena Franklin. Me. 5:54)i) (Cast Assessment of Greg & John Franklin. Me. 4:45)j) (Cast Assessment of Joe & Ian. Me. 4:51)k) (Cast Assessment of Alexandra & Sheridan. Me. 5:20.)l) (Cast Assessment of Joel & Garrett. Me. 5:16)m) (Cast Assessment of Liam & Yeremi. Me. 4:54)12) Croqueta Chata) (Cast Assessment. Luis. Michelle. Some Guy Called Mike. 1:23:09)13) Amazing Reviewsa) (Cast Assessment. Hurls. Goldberg. Calbert. 1:48:25)EPISODE ONE PODCASTS1) ROBHASAPODCASTa) (Recap. Rob Cesternino. Jessica Liese. Mike Bloom. 1:13:50.)